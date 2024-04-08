Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 18 hours ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-08-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-08-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-08-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
1 day ago

Ukraine Denies Attacking Russian-Held Nuclear Plant, Says Moscow Spreading 'Fakes'

Ukraine Denies Attacking Russian-Held Nuclear Plant, Says Moscow Spreading 'Fakes'
...
By AFP
18 hours ago
The head of Ukraine's centre for countering disinformation said Russia was intensifying a "campaign of provocation and fakes" after it claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked the plant on Sunday.
Read more

GRAPHIC: Russian Troops Execute 3 Ukrainian POWs in Kherson Region

GRAPHIC: Russian Troops Execute 3 Ukrainian POWs in Kherson Region
This photograph taken on November 6, 2023 shows the Dnipro River from the position of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade, in an undisclosed location in the Kherson region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While Ukraine's recapture of Kherson city last November was a shock defeat for the Kremlin, Russian forces on the opposing bank still control swathes of territory and shell towns and villages they retreated from. The Dnipro, Europe's fourth-longest river and a historic trading route, has become a key front since Ukrainian troops pushed Russian forces back over its banks in the south last year. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
...
By Julia Struck
20 hours ago
A video released on a Telegram channel shows three captured and unarmed Ukrainian soldiers shot dead in what appears to be a summary execution by Russian forces.
Read more

Not Good.

Not Good.
A view taken on December 13, 2023 shows pumping units at the grounds of a fuel tank farm of Russia's oil pipeline giant Transneft. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)
...
By Steven Kopits
21 hours ago
Trends are running markedly against Ukraine this week. House Speaker Mike Johnson must put Ukraine funding on the table right now, as the situation is becoming critical, the author writes.
Read more
Featured
La Grandeur de la France

La Grandeur de la France

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region Kill Three: Governor

Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region Kill Three: Governor
Photo:@ivan_fedorov_zp (Telegram)
...
By AFP
1 day ago
The strike on the rural area came a day after three people were killed in a Russian attack on the town of Huliaipole.
Read more

Give Up Crimea and Donbas: Trump Floats Controversial Plan to End Ukraine War in Private Talk

Give Up Crimea and Donbas: Trump Floats Controversial Plan to End Ukraine War in Private Talk
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after attending the wake for New York Police Department (NYPD) Officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa, Long Island, New York, on March 28, 2024. Diller was part of the NYPD's Critical Response Team when he was gunned down during a traffic stop in Queens on the night of March 25. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
...
By Alisa Orlova
1 day ago
Trump, according to The Washington Post report, believes both countries want a way out of the war while saving face, with some Ukrainians “possibly open to joining Russia.”
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 7, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 7, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
1 day ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

‘Despair,’ ‘Fear,’ ‘Hate’ Placards Displayed at Kyiv Rally to Free Ukrainian Captives – Ukraine at War Update for April 8

‘Despair,’ ‘Fear,’ ‘Hate’ Placards Displayed at Kyiv Rally to Free Ukrainian Captives – Ukraine at War Update for April 8
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a video conference call with his United 24 fundraising platform with so-called ambassadors on April 7 ahead of the organization's 2nd anniversary that is approaching in May. (Courtesy of the Office of the President of Ukraine)
...
By Mark Raczkiewycz
1 day ago
Rally held to draw attention to civilians in Russian captivity; Zelensky calls for more Patriot systems; 300 children to be evacuated from Sumy region; Canada plugs Kyiv’s budget hole with $2 billion.
Read more
Top News
La Grandeur de la France EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Apr. 1, 08:23
OPINION: La Grandeur de la France
By Andrei Piontkovsky
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas War in Ukraine
Mar. 26, 16:15
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine? War in Ukraine
Mar. 25, 18:00
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?
By Kyiv Post
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Mar. 8, 12:19
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order  
Mar. 31, 14:32
OPINION: Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order
By Bohdan Nahaylo