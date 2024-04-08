Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-08-2024

This photograph taken on November 6, 2023 shows the Dnipro River from the position of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade, in an undisclosed location in the Kherson region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While Ukraine's recapture of Kherson city last November was a shock defeat for the Kremlin, Russian forces on the opposing bank still control swathes of territory and shell towns and villages they retreated from. The Dnipro, Europe's fourth-longest river and a historic trading route, has become a key front since Ukrainian troops pushed Russian forces back over its banks in the south last year. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after attending the wake for New York Police Department (NYPD) Officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa, Long Island, New York, on March 28, 2024. Diller was part of the NYPD's Critical Response Team when he was gunned down during a traffic stop in Queens on the night of March 25. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a video conference call with his United 24 fundraising platform with so-called ambassadors on April 7 ahead of the organization's 2nd anniversary that is approaching in May. (Courtesy of the Office of the President of Ukraine)