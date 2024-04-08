The strike on the rural area came a day after three people were killed in a Russian attack on the town of Huliaipole.

Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region killed three people on Monday, in yet another day of deadly attacks on the area, its governor said.

"Three people were killed and three people were wounded in the Pologivskyi district" of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Federov said on social media.

He said Russian forces struck eight populated areas in Zaporizhzhia "357 times" over the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, a 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were injured when a Russian Grad missile hit their yard.

On Saturday, two men and one woman died under the rubble of their home, which was destroyed in another Grad missile attack.

And on Friday, Russian troops fired five missiles at the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring 23 people, including two children.

Russia controls part of the Zaporizhzhia region and on Sunday it made the claim that Kyiv had attacked the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with a drone.

Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years.