Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate Head Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov reported that Ukraine anticipates Russian offensive operations to intensify in late spring and early summer.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with Chinese officials in China on April 8 and 9 amid Western warnings that China is increasingly helping Russia’s defense industrial base (DIB) and even providing China with geospatial intelligence.
  • Russian forces reportedly continue to systematically use prohibited chemical weapons in Ukraine and are attacking Ukrainian positions with chemical substances almost daily throughout the frontline.
  • Russian officials accused Ukraine of launching a series of drone strikes against the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on April 7, but the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not attribute responsibility for the strikes.
  • Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi openly condemned and is taking action following reports that members of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) may have purposefully intimidated a Ukrainian journalist investigating corruption within the SBU by issuing the journalist a draft summons.
  • Russian forces recently made confirmed advances near Avdiivka amid continued positional fighting along the entire line of contact on April 7.
  • Chieftan of the All-Russian Cossack Society and Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Nationalities Nikolai Doluda claimed on April 7 that more than 30,000 Cossack personnel have fought in Ukraine.

Authors: Riley Bailey, Grace Mappes, Angelica Evans, Kateryna Stepanenko, and George Barros.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
RELATED ARTICLES
France's FM Says no Longer in Its 'Interest' to Talk to Russia War in Ukraine
France's FM Says no Longer in Its 'Interest' to Talk to Russia
By AFP
13 minutes ago
EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports Europe
EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports
By AFP
27 minutes ago
WATCH: Ukrainian Special Ops Eliminate Nine Russian Soldiers with FPV Drones Drones
WATCH: Ukrainian Special Ops Eliminate Nine Russian Soldiers with FPV Drones
By Kyiv Post
40 minutes ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous ‘Despair,’ ‘Fear,’ ‘Hate’ Placards Displayed at Kyiv Rally to Free Ukrainian Captives – Ukraine at War Update for April 8
Next » Top Russia Diplomat Arrives in China For Official Visit: Ministry