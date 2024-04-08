Former US President Donald Trump, speaking in a private conversation, has allegedly suggested pressuring Ukraine to give Crimea and Donbas to Russia to end the war, the Washington Times reported, citing sources.
Trump, according to the WP’s interlocuters,believes both countries want a way out of the war while saving face, with some Ukrainians “possibly open to joining Russia.”
The revelation of Trump’s plan for Ukraine surfaced during a meeting at the Heritage Foundation in November, as detailed by former Trump White House aide Michael Anton to anonymous sources.
Anton outlined a proposal wherein Ukraine would cede territories to Putin while NATO expansion would be curtailed, to ease tensions with Russia.
However, when approached directly by The Washington Post, Anton clarified that he hadn’t been in contact with Trump for nearly two years and was unaware of any recent plans concerning Ukraine.
If pursued, Trump’s proposal would be a strategically significant departure from the current approach taken by President Joe Biden, who has prioritized supporting Ukraine and countering Russian aggression.
The potential shift in policy could expand Putin’s sphere of influence and has elicited opposition even among some of Trump’s supporters.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who maintains frequent communication with Trump, emphasized that Putin “cannot win” and advocated for Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the European Union as a means to end the war.
However, Trump has reportedly remained ambiguous publicly on these matters.
Responding to speculations about Trump’s plan, his campaign headquarters dismissed them as originating from uninformed sources. The campaign spokeswoman reiterated Trump’s focus on halting violence but provided no further details on his proposed strategy.
Trump’s statements on Ukraine have drawn scrutiny in the past, with him previously asserting the ability to swiftly end the war if he were president.
President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed openness to hearing Trump’s “peace plan” in November 2023 but rejected the notion of ceding territory to Russia.
The issue of aid to Ukraine remains contentious, with Trump calling on Republicans to block assistance and suggesting providing financing on a loan basis.
Comments (12)
24 hour mega clown. Crimea, Donbas is Ukraine. End of story, take your election marketing talk somewhere else. The USA dont have any politicians with balls anymore. Not Trump, nor Biden is any good.
@Stinky New York, Are you related to Zelensky, or do you idiot just do everything you're told?
are there still some hc ukrainians who want to live in donbass or crimera? or the ukrain soldier lemmings just want to die for zelenskjy? because of... it just makes no sense to die isn't it?
@linus, piss off orc face. You a loser. 3 day special military blah blah . LMAO
@Go home orc looters, and you’re a loser and asshole, fuck you.
@Go home orc looters, Counteroffensive was great LOL
The Washington Post has a long history of making up false news stories. Time and time again they have been exposed as liars. Believe nothing the Washington Post says.
I bet all soldiers agree with Trump
trump is playing delusional games, putting Ukraine is at risk of being totally defeated. The EU is still trying to manage with peace time budgets and commercial processes while Russia is working on a war footing.
This makes complacent comparisons of relative GDP meaningless
Ukraine will lose unless Europe too gets onto a war footing for artillery ammunition and missile production
What would Russia do, I wonder, if by invitation of Ukraine, soldiers from France, UK, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Spain, Italy, Germany, USA and all other NATO countries, rocked up in eastern Ukraine and finished off all the murdering Orcs pronto? If Mad-vedev reads this, he would be spluttering “nukes, nukes, nukes…”
and what do the people of Ukraine/Russia want? did somebody ask them? or is it just a political "game"?
Yet again, Trump proves that he is Putin’s puppet. His “solutions” reward a genocidal madman, and put the security of the West as a whole, and the US at risk.
Ridiculous. Ceding land to the Russian aggressors would only encourage further aggression by totalitarian states around the world and lead to more wars. This as already been acknowledged by multiple world leaders. The west needs to grow some backbone and, not only state that the only option is a Ukrainian victory but give Ukraine every thing it needs to achieve victory!
Putin just wants every port and all natural resources. Like a naughty child, Putin just wants whatever others have.
If some people in Ukraine occupied areas love Russia so much, let THEM move to Russia not vice-versa. Let Russia accept these immigrates and let Ukraine have Ukraine back.
Yes give Texas to the mexicans and Alaska to the spaniards. And because you such a dickhead just for fun give North Dakota to Canada. The other bright spark Biden will agree. Could be good for the enviroment.
@A ole, Alaska was part of the Russian Empire. In Putín´s dreams that could be the next movement after Ukraine, Moldava and the Baltic Republics. For Tump, considering his cultural level, Alaska probably is part of Denmark, with Greenland.