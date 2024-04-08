Former US President Donald Trump, speaking in a private conversation, has allegedly suggested pressuring Ukraine to give Crimea and Donbas to Russia to end the war, the Washington Times reported, citing sources.

Trump, according to the WP’s interlocuters,believes both countries want a way out of the war while saving face, with some Ukrainians “possibly open to joining Russia.”

The revelation of Trump’s plan for Ukraine surfaced during a meeting at the Heritage Foundation in November, as detailed by former Trump White House aide Michael Anton to anonymous sources.

Anton outlined a proposal wherein Ukraine would cede territories to Putin while NATO expansion would be curtailed, to ease tensions with Russia.

However, when approached directly by The Washington Post, Anton clarified that he hadn’t been in contact with Trump for nearly two years and was unaware of any recent plans concerning Ukraine.

Advertisement

If pursued, Trump’s proposal would be a strategically significant departure from the current approach taken by President Joe Biden, who has prioritized supporting Ukraine and countering Russian aggression.

The potential shift in policy could expand Putin’s sphere of influence and has elicited opposition even among some of Trump’s supporters.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who maintains frequent communication with Trump, emphasized that Putin “cannot win” and advocated for Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the European Union as a means to end the war.

Kyiv Post Chief Editor Talks Top Stories on TVP World Press Corner Show
Other Topics of Interest

Kyiv Post Chief Editor Talks Top Stories on TVP World Press Corner Show

The continuing fallout from the IDF strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza,  NATO’s 75th anniversary and the developing Russiagate scandal that has rippled across the German far-right.

However, Trump has reportedly remained ambiguous publicly on these matters.

Responding to speculations about Trump’s plan, his campaign headquarters dismissed them as originating from uninformed sources. The campaign spokeswoman reiterated Trump’s focus on halting violence but provided no further details on his proposed strategy.

Trump’s statements on Ukraine have drawn scrutiny in the past, with him previously asserting the ability to swiftly end the war if he were president.

Advertisement

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed openness to hearing Trump’s “peace plan” in November 2023 but rejected the notion of ceding territory to Russia.

The issue of aid to Ukraine remains contentious, with Trump calling on Republicans to block assistance and suggesting providing financing on a loan basis.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Senior News Manager and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
RELATED ARTICLES
France's FM Says no Longer in Its 'Interest' to Talk to Russia War in Ukraine
France's FM Says no Longer in Its 'Interest' to Talk to Russia
By AFP
12 minutes ago
Eurotopics: Slovakia - What Does Pellegrini's Victory Mean? Slovakia
Eurotopics: Slovakia - What Does Pellegrini's Victory Mean?
By Eurotopics
16 minutes ago
EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports Europe
EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports
By AFP
26 minutes ago
Sponsored content

Comments (12)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Stinky New York
Stinky New York Guest 15 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

24 hour mega clown. Crimea, Donbas is Ukraine. End of story, take your election marketing talk somewhere else. The USA dont have any politicians with balls anymore. Not Trump, nor Biden is any good.

Reply
klown
klown Guest 15 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Stinky New York, Are you related to Zelensky, or do you idiot just do everything you're told?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
linus
linus Guest 16 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

are there still some hc ukrainians who want to live in donbass or crimera? or the ukrain soldier lemmings just want to die for zelenskjy? because of... it just makes no sense to die isn't it?

Reply
Go home orc looters
Go home orc looters Guest 15 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@linus, piss off orc face. You a loser. 3 day special military blah blah . LMAO

Reply
TJ
TJ Guest 13 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Go home orc looters, and you’re a loser and asshole, fuck you.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Uros Serbia
Uros Serbia Guest 10 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Go home orc looters, Counteroffensive was great LOL

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Thomas. Lukatch
Thomas. Lukatch Guest 16 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The Washington Post has a long history of making up false news stories. Time and time again they have been exposed as liars. Believe nothing the Washington Post says.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
boni
boni Guest 17 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

I bet all soldiers agree with Trump

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
David
David Guest 17 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

trump is playing delusional games, putting Ukraine is at risk of being totally defeated. The EU is still trying to manage with peace time budgets and commercial processes while Russia is working on a war footing.
This makes complacent comparisons of relative GDP meaningless
Ukraine will lose unless Europe too gets onto a war footing for artillery ammunition and missile production

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Go NATO
Go NATO Guest 17 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

What would Russia do, I wonder, if by invitation of Ukraine, soldiers from France, UK, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Spain, Italy, Germany, USA and all other NATO countries, rocked up in eastern Ukraine and finished off all the murdering Orcs pronto? If Mad-vedev reads this, he would be spluttering “nukes, nukes, nukes…”

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Gretli
Gretli Guest 17 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

and what do the people of Ukraine/Russia want? did somebody ask them? or is it just a political "game"?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Mark Rockford
Mark Rockford Guest 20 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Yet again, Trump proves that he is Putin’s puppet. His “solutions” reward a genocidal madman, and put the security of the West as a whole, and the US at risk.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Tom Sanders
Tom Sanders Guest 21 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Ridiculous. Ceding land to the Russian aggressors would only encourage further aggression by totalitarian states around the world and lead to more wars. This as already been acknowledged by multiple world leaders. The west needs to grow some backbone and, not only state that the only option is a Ukrainian victory but give Ukraine every thing it needs to achieve victory!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
ann
ann Guest 21 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Putin just wants every port and all natural resources. Like a naughty child, Putin just wants whatever others have.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
ann
ann Guest 21 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

If some people in Ukraine occupied areas love Russia so much, let THEM move to Russia not vice-versa. Let Russia accept these immigrates and let Ukraine have Ukraine back.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
A ole
A ole Guest 23 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Yes give Texas to the mexicans and Alaska to the spaniards. And because you such a dickhead just for fun give North Dakota to Canada. The other bright spark Biden will agree. Could be good for the enviroment.

Reply
Barruntaranchos
Barruntaranchos Guest 22 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@A ole, Alaska was part of the Russian Empire. In Putín´s dreams that could be the next movement after Ukraine, Moldava and the Baltic Republics. For Tump, considering his cultural level, Alaska probably is part of Denmark, with Greenland.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Top Russia Diplomat Arrives in China For Official Visit: Ministry
Next » Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region Kill Three: Governor