LIVE Updated 17 minutes ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-12-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-12-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-12-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
8 hours ago

Ukraine Opening Embassies Across Africa to Counter Russia

Ukraine Opening Embassies Across Africa to Counter Russia
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on September 19, 2023 shows President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shaking hands with the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa (R) during their meeting in New York. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP)
...
By AFP
17 minutes ago
The new embassies were the result of "the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to spread Ukraine's diplomatic presence in Africa."
Read more

IAEA Warns of New Risks in War as Attacks Hit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

IAEA Warns of New Risks in War as Attacks Hit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) attends the IAEA's Board of Governors? emergency meeting, to discuss attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria on April 11, 2024. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
...
By AFP
33 minutes ago
The Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russia has occupied since March 2022, has been hit by a series of drone attacks since Sunday.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 11, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 11, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
1 hour ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more
‘The Scale of Destruction Is Terrifying’ – Ukraine at War Update for April 12

‘The Scale of Destruction Is Terrifying’ – Ukraine at War Update for April 12
A Ukrainian Air Force pilot gives a thumb up over his country's skies. (Defense Ministry of Ukraine)
...
By Mark Raczkiewycz
2 hours ago
Largest electric power plant in Ukraine, Kyiv region's Trypillia, destroyed; In Lithuania, Zelensky calls again for air defenses; Greece might offer more F-16 fighter jets.
Read more

Top British Diplomat Cameron Gets ‘Snubbed’ in Washington

Top British Diplomat Cameron Gets ‘Snubbed’ in Washington
British Foreign Affairs Secretary David Cameron and his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, meet in Washington on April 9. (US State Department)
...
By Mark Raczkiewycz
5 hours ago
British Foreign Affairs Secretary David Cameron's lobbying effort fails to sway a wavering US legislature to provide more defense aid to Ukraine.
Read more
