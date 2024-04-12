Following heavy losses in its Ukraine invasion, Russia has begun to transfer personnel from the Russian Pacific Fleet and the 11th Air Force and Air Defense Army, Ukraine's military intelligence service (НUR) stated in a Telegram post.
These Russian military formations have not yet been directly involved in hostilities against Ukraine.
“According to the decision of the Commander of the Russian Pacific Fleet Viktor Liina, rotations to Syria have been completely stopped, and all personnel are being sent to the combat zone on the territory of Ukraine,” Ukrainian intelligence said.
“We are talking about 2,000 Russian servicemen from the Primorsky and Kamchatka Territories of the Russian Federation.”
In addition, about 400 soldiers from the military units of the 11th Air Force and Air Defense Army from Russia’s eastern region of Khabarovsk have been sent to Ukraine to replenish the 155th and 40th Marine Brigades of Russia, which are short-staffed due to heavy losses, HUR stated.
“Part of the personnel from the military formations of the Russian Far East will join the new motorized rifle brigade of the aggressor state, which is being formed in Voronezh.”
An average of 913 Russian soldiers killed each day of March
Meanwhile, according to the UK’s April 7 Defence intelligence update, on average, 913 Russians were killed in Ukraine in March 2024.
This is, in fact, a reduction of 74 losses per day over the previous month, when the Russians attacked the Ukrainian stronghold Avdiivka in so-called “meat assaults,” wherein they rely on mass to sustain pressure on the Ukrainian front lines.
Meanwhile, according to partisans from the Ukrainian underground group, National Resistance Center (CNR), a growing number of Russian fighters see “million-dollar wounds” – that is, being wounded just enough to get home but not enough to be permanently crippled – as their best avenue for returning home.
“In this way, there is a chance to return to the places of permanent deployment, and then, if they are lucky, to escape. There are no other options to get a ‘vacation’ and see your family,” the CNR press service said.
The CNR’s press service claimed that a Russian soldier serving in the occupied territories of Ukraine described Russian casualties to them.
“He said that near every location of their troops, they have to set up burial grounds where they dump the bodies of their dead.”
According to the Ukrainian partisans, the Russian soldier said there were at least a thousand bodies buried in a single burial ground that he had helped prepare.
Comments (2)
Hoe meer dooie Russen hoe beter!
Perhaps this can lead to an opportunity for the oppressed Syrian's to retrieve their nation from its' murderous dictator?
As russia's forces are pulled back from all the other countries where they also supported despot authoritarian leaders, this presents an opportunity for people in those nations to reclaim their democracies. Last I recall under putin's tenure russian had fomented coups in 7 young African democracies. A few in Asia , Central and South America too. North America....hmm....maybe its MGRA hate spewing minions will fade? Then there are the nations on their current southern and western borders. Freedom anyone? Belarus perhaps? Does Georgia want to restore its borders? EU awaits you both.
As I recall from one of the guest historian authors on this site (Timothy Snyder), russia started in a swampy area in what is now St. Petersburg. Maybe with a combination of rising ocean levels and putin inflicted nation shrinkage they are going full circle.
@John, No bigger murderous thieving regime than the good old USA biff
@John, Knut where did you Yankeez originate from before Slaughtering indigenous peoples,and stealing land
@John, 1 million Iraqis hundreds of thousands of Afghani, Syrians, Libyans Yemenese,all thanks to your democracy tours