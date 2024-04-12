Ukraine inaugurated an embassy in Ivory Coast on Thursday, a day after opening an embassy in the Democratic Republic of Congo as Kyiv seeks a greater presence in Africa to counter Moscow's influence.
"A brilliant new page is being written in the new history of relations between Ukraine-Africa and Ukraine-Ivory Coast", deputy foreign minister Maksym Subkh said, according to a translation of his Ukrainian speech into French.
The new embassies were the result of "the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to spread Ukraine's diplomatic presence in Africa", he added.
Subkh opened Kyiv's embassy in Kinshasa on Wednesday amid plans to open several more representations in Africa to bolster support, DR Congo's foreign ministry told AFP.
He is due to visit Ghana, Mozambique, Botswana and Rwanda to inaugurate embassies in the coming weeks, a representative of the new embassy in Abidjan told AFP.
"This war can seem very far away. But the catastrophic increase in food prices has already impacted the lives of millions of African families," Subkh said at the opening in the diplomatic quarter of Ivory Coast's economic capital.
Comments (2)
Russia remains the most corrupt nation in the northern hemisphere ranking in 141st place on Transparency International's global corruption index. In contrast, since leaving Russia's corrupt control, Ukraine had already risen 37 spots. Now with allied assistance and EU aspirations & related process vetting, it is identifying and eliminating corruption pain points even more rapidly. The world has not seen such rapid improvement in a nations corruption index ranking since the other eastern EU nations regained their independence from russia's oppression. Well done Ukraine! Welcome to the realm where governments actually work towards meeting their people's needs, instead of solely russian leadership's kleptocratic opulence.
Navalny and many others in Russia have been murdered by putins thugs for trying to bring about a less corrupt russian government. Outside of a riotous uprising of the russian masses however, it appears destined to remain one of the most corrupt nations on the globe.
Similarly putins regime has instigated despot leader led coups in 7 fledgling African democracies. In return for keeping his African thug leaders in power, he extracts the wealth of each nation.
Because Ukraine aspires to high principles, these African nations can only gain by the presence of Ukraine's new democracy espousing embassies. They will also have unique insight on how to keep the always subversive russian threat at bay.
