British Foreign Affairs Secretary David Cameron during a two-day visit didn’t meet with a White House official and anybody in the lower legislature chamber of the House of Representatives where a bill for Ukraine funding has stalled for nearly two months.

The purpose of his visit was to offer a “plea” to continue US support for Ukraine as it withstands an all-out onslaught by invading Russian forces.

Britain’s former prime minister met with his counterpart Antony Blinken and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as is customary to speak with the political opposition by visiting British envoys.

However, President Joe Biden’s top foreign policy official, Jake Sullivan cancelled a meeting and instead held a phone call with the British diplomat.

A meeting was held with Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Cameron didn’t get to meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who has for 60 days sat idle on a Senate funding bill that includes more than $60 billion for Kyiv.

“We know what works, we know what they [Ukrainians] need, and we know what is right for us,” Cameron said at a joint press availability with Blinken on April 9. “We know that if we give the Ukrainians the support they deserve, they can win this war.”

The reception Cameron received in Washington was underwhelming, Peter Dickinson, the British publisher of Business Ukraine Magazine told the Kyiv Post.

Cameron’s visit “was a failure, it was an embarrassment, he was frankly snubbed essentially,” he said. “He didn’t get the key meetings with the key people…the message was quite clear that this is purely a domestic affair, it looked bad for Britain, it looked bad from an optic point of view.”

His visit came as Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is being surgically destroyed by Russian aerial attacks amid air-defense shortages. Kyiv’s forces have had to ration weaponry and is running short of manpower.

America’s top US general in Europe, Christopher Cavoli, told a House Armed Services Committee on April 11 that Russia currently enjoys a five-to-one- ratio in artillery against Ukraine. In the coming weeks Moscow could increase that ratio to ten-to-one.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Kyiv has been mostly reliant on US military support, which has mostly dried up.

“They’re [Ukrainians] are mostly dependent this year on us,” Gen. Cavoli told the House committee.

The last Congressional funding bill for Ukraine was passed in 2022 and included $113 billion in security and financial aid to Ukraine, of which, $67 billion was allocated toward defense needs.

Prior to Cameron’s truncated Capitol Hill swing, he met with former President Trump.

The latter’s campaign summary noted that both parties discussed “the upcoming US and UK elections, policy matters specific to Brexit, the need for NATO countries to meet their defense spending requirements, and ending the killing in Ukraine.”

Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark was a reporter and editor for the Kyiv Post from 2006 to 2016 and still contributes as a freelancer. The native Chicagoan has bylines with the Financial Times, Bloomberg News, Associated Press, Ukrainian Weekly, Irish Times, and Ukraine Business Insight, among other publications. He is a former U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, a graduate of St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, and fluent in the Ukrainian and Russian languages.
David Steel
David Steel 35 minutes ago
We should have sent Nigel Farage instead of Lord Cameron. Trump likes Nigel and spoke recently at his birthday bash.

I think the chances of them unblocking the aid package just because we ask them nicely were slim to none, either way it helps Ukraine to keep the matter in the headlines.

John
John 5 hours ago
Meeting with Johnson had putirump allowed it would have been pointless. Worth talking about though is with all that is now known about putinrump's ethics and his consistent allegiance / support for putin; why would Cameron visit that criminal?   

Was the conversation supervised, or was it one of those 17 private meetings putin and putinrump had together? putinrump was always one to break records in a bad way (6 bankruptcies & 4000 lawsuits pre-election; 2 impeachments, 91 felony charges, 30,500 presidential lies).

Meeting with a known enemy’s thug leader in private for the first time in a US history (actually they had 17 private meetings) ...alarm bells ringing yet Americans?  

No-one convinces putinrump of anything through discussion. Almost all his past hires in the White House, and even his former VP say he is at best an idiot and more likely a traitorous threat to democracy.

  If one has to have an official meeting with putinrump and hopes for cooperation, its done in one of 3 ways:

  1. Bribe him
 2. Blackmail him.
3. Put him in handcuffs and escort him to jail

  So which did Cameron offer?

S Wolfskin
S Wolfskin 5 hours ago
w Anglo-Jews u lose !!!

