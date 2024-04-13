Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 22 seconds ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-13-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-13-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-13-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
11 hours ago

A New Phase in Arms Production: from American Warehouses to Ukrainian Factories

A New Phase in Arms Production: from American Warehouses to Ukrainian Factories
Assault weapons are displayed during the visit by the German and the Ukrainian Defence Ministers of a training facility ouside Kyiv on November 21, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
...
By Vadym Ivchenko
22 seconds ago
In response to Russia's armed aggression Ukraine, once the world's breadbasket, has had to focus more on reinforcing it military arsenal along with most countries in the West.
Read more

Trump Calls to Make Ukraine Aid ‘In the Form of Loan’

Trump Calls to Make Ukraine Aid ‘In the Form of Loan’
Former US President Donald Trump. Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP
...
By Kyiv Post
20 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump said he is not opposed to Republicans approving a military aid package Kyiv has been pleading for months, but that it should “exist in the form of a loan.”
Read more

Ukraine Says Situation in East Has 'Deteriorated Significantly'

Ukraine Says Situation in East Has 'Deteriorated Significantly'
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
...
By AFP
1 hour ago
Worrying news from the front in Ukraine's Donbas.
Read more
Featured
La Grandeur de la France

La Grandeur de la France

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

WORLD BRIEFING: April 12, 2024

WORLD BRIEFING: April 12, 2024
Photo credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
...
By Michael Bociurkiw
1 hour ago
The world in focus, as seen by a Canadian leading global affairs analyst, writer and speaker, in his review of international media.
Read more

Russian Gas transit to Europe Via Ukraine Must End In 2025

Russian Gas transit to Europe Via Ukraine Must End In 2025
In 2023, Russia's pipeline gas sales to Europe were estimated at 25 bcm (billion cubic meters), of which 14.56 bcm transited through Ukraine. Approximately 12 bcm was dispatched to the EU countries Slovakia, Austria, and Italy, bringing approximately $6 billion to Russia.
...
By Euractiv
3 hours ago
As the 2024 expiration of the Russian gas transit contract via Ukraine approaches, the EU faces a pivotal choice, writes Sergiy Makogon.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 12, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 12, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
3 hours ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

US, UK Widen Ban on Russian Metals in Bid to Disrupt Revenues

US, UK Widen Ban on Russian Metals in Bid to Disrupt Revenues
A female worker stands behind a window at a workshop in Montchegorsk on February 5, 2008. In dark towns of Russia's polar north like Montchegorsk, there is little to do but trudge away in old Soviet mines and factories. Despite the harsh conditions of the north, workers admit that they stay in the polar region because salaries are better than in the south. (Photo by MAXIM MARMUR / AFP)
...
By AFP
3 hours ago
The new ban will prevent new aluminum, copper, and nickel produced by Russia from entering the market in the West's latest bid to deprive Moscow of revenue to finance its war in Ukraine.
Read more
Top News
La Grandeur de la France EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Apr. 1, 08:23
OPINION: La Grandeur de la France
By Andrei Piontkovsky
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas War in Ukraine
Mar. 26, 16:15
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine? War in Ukraine
Mar. 25, 18:00
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?
By Kyiv Post
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Mar. 8, 12:19
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order  
Mar. 31, 14:32
OPINION: Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order
By Bohdan Nahaylo