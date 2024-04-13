Israel is on high alert for a possible direct attack from Iran. The attack targeting Israel Defense Forces positions could include more than 100 drones and dozens of missiles, two US officials told CBS News. It would be difficult for Israel to defend itself against such a large bombardment, the officials explained — though they also suggested that Iran could launch a smaller-scale attack to avoid escalating tensions much further. “The strike plans are in front of the Supreme Leader and he is still weighing the political risk,” an adviser to Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said earlier. Either way, some form of retaliation for the Israeli strike on April 1 that killed seven Iranian military officers is expected imminently, the US experts cautioned - NY Post

The former commander of the UK's Joint Forces Command has warned that Ukraine could face defeat by Russia in 2024. General Sir Richard Barrons has told the BBC there is "a serious risk" of Ukraine losing the war this year. The reason, he says, is "because Ukraine may come to feel it can't win…And when it gets to that point, why will people want to fight and die any longer, just to defend the indefensible?" Ukraine is not yet at that point. But its forces are running critically low on ammunition, troops and air defences. Its much-heralded counter-offensive last year failed to dislodge the Russians from ground they had seized and now Moscow is gearing up for a summer offensive. So what will that look like and what are its likely strategic objectives? “The shape of the Russian offensive that's going to come is pretty clear," says Gen Barrons. “We are seeing Russia batter away at the front line, employing a five-to-one advantage in artillery, ammunition, and a surplus of people reinforced by the use of newish weapons." - BBC

Belgium will investigate suspected Russian meddling in European Parliament elections after the country’s intelligence services confirmed “pro-Russian interference networks,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday. Moscow’s objective “is to help elect more pro-Russian candidates to the European Parliament” in order to weaken the EU’s support for Ukraine, De Croo told reporters. A recent investigation by Czech authorities uncovered a “pro-Russian influence operation in Europe” involving espionage, said De Croo, which highlighted that Moscow has approached EU members of parliament and even paid some to promote a “Russian agenda. “Belgian intelligence services confirmed the existence of pro-Russian interference networks” with activities in several European countries including Belgium, said De Croo, adding that Belgium’s judicial authorities confirmed that Russian interference would be subject to prosecution. “The cash payments did not take place in Belgium, but the interference does,” De Croo added. - CNN

The situation on the eastern front has "significantly worsened" in recent days, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sirskyi. Russian troops are storming Ukrainian positions in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions with the support of armored vehicles, and in Pokrovsk they are trying to break through the defenses with dozens of tanks and BMPs. According to him, the Russian army "periodically achieves tactical success." - Suspilne

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the United Nations atomic agency that the Kremlin plans to restart Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, currently under Russian occupation, further flaring the risks of an incident at Europe’s biggest nuclear station. The 6 gigawatt plant is perched on a frontline, artillery passing overhead and encircled by Russian land mines - WSJ