The Netherlands has provided another EUR 1 billion in defense assistance and EUR 400 million for recovery to Ukraine in addition to obligations under the bilateral security agreement, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a phone talk with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on April 12.

The head of state expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and all the people of the Netherlands.

According to him, they also discussed joint work with partners to speed up the supply of rounds for artillery, ammunition and air defense systems.

"I thanked for the fruitful conference Justice for Ukraine held in The Hague and the launch of the Register of Damage after it. I spoke about the preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland and invited the Netherlands to join. We also discussed the necessary efforts to ensure that this event is supported by as many countries as possible," Zelensky wrote.

In turn, Rutte said that his country will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth EUR 1 billion in 2024, and will also provide EUR 3 billion for military support for 2025.

"The Netherlands will release an additional EUR 1 billion for military support this year. That is in addition to the EUR 2 billion that had already been agreed. It has also been decided that we will make EUR 3 billion available for military support for next year," Rutte wrote on the social network X.

In addition, according to the prime minister, the Netherlands will use EUR 400 million "to keep the Ukrainian economy afloat and for critical energy infrastructure repairs."

Rutte recalled that the Netherlands continues to make efforts to deliver more ammunition and air defense systems to Ukraine faster, working closely with partners, in particular Denmark and the Czech Republic.

In early March, the Netherlands concluded a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine for a period of 10 years. According to Rutte, his country will provide assistance and support to Ukraine "across the entire spectrum of defense cooperation, as well as in the areas of reconstruction, support for sanctions and the fight for justice."