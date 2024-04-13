"The situation on the eastern front has deteriorated significantly in recent days," Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Saturday.

"This is primarily due to a significant intensification of the enemy's offensive after the presidential elections in Russia," he said, adding that decisions were "made to strengthen the most problematic defense areas with electronic warfare and air defense".

AFP
