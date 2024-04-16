Search

Kador Group

LIVE Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-16-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-16-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-16-2024
By Kyiv Post
10 hours ago

Zelensky Calls for Same 'Unity' From Allies As For Israel

Zelensky Calls for Same 'Unity' From Allies As For Israel
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on April 11, 2024 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Three Seas Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)
By AFP
2 hours ago
Ukraine has in recent months grown increasingly frustrated at delays in Western aid, including air defences it says are urgently needed to repel deadly Russian attacks.
UN Nuclear Watchdog Warns of Imminent Risk at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

UN Nuclear Watchdog Warns of Imminent Risk at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), attends the IAEA's Board of Governors meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria on March 4, 2024. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
By Kyiv Post
2 hours ago
Zaporizhzhia NPP, Europe's largest nuclear power facility, has been under Russian control since the invasion began in 2022.
US House to Separate Vote on Long-Delayed Ukraine and Israel Aid

US House to Separate Vote on Long-Delayed Ukraine and Israel Aid
US Speaker of the House Mike JOhnson speaks at the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon, hosting Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
By AFP
2 hours ago
The Senate passed a $95 billion package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in February. Republicans have been blocking the vote in the House and now want to delay further with four separate votes.
