A report in Monday’s Moscow Times tells how the lyrics of the song “Мой бой” by the Russian pop star Yaroslav Dronov, who goes by the stage name Shaman, which was ostensibly a pro-war anthem, has been subverted by same-sex couples. It is being used to accompany TikTok and other social media videos that shows them engaging in activity that celebrates what the Kremlin would call “extremist” LGBTQ+ lifestyles.” In the videos “Мой бой,” which means My Fight in English has been changed into the more literal phrase “My Boy.” The original video accompanying the song includes scenes of camouflaged Russian soldiers apparently serving in occupied eastern Ukraine.

The reinterpreted versions, dozens of which have appeared on TikTok since mid-March, show same-sex couples lip-syncing the chorus to the song while they embrace and dance with each other. When considered in the light of the crackdown on LGBTQ+ people and lifestyles in Russia, the lyrics of Shaman’s song seem strangely appropriate: Advertisement “This is my fight – until my last breath! My fight – even if it’s bad! My fight – until the fire goes out, the heart beats And I'm alive! This is my fight – the line is burning! My fight is to the end, period! My fight – until the fire goes out, the heart beats And I’m alive...”

Shaman стал символом ЛГБТ движения в России

Песня «Мой boy» стала саундтреком для записи ЛГБТ парами роликов в TikTok.

