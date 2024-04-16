President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked the West to show the same commitment to Ukraine as it has provided to Israel, following air-defense efforts there that thwarted an assault from Iran over the weekend, employing at least 300 attack drones and missiles. “By defending Israel, the free world has demonstrated that such unity is not only possible, but also one hundred percent effective,” Zelensky posted on social media. He added that, in fact, “the intensity of Russian attacks requires greater unity.” At a press conference earlier in the day, alongside his Norwegian counterpart, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, “We see that, when allies act as one in a very coordinated way, not a single missile reaches targets in Israel.” “Everything we are asking from partners, even if you cannot act the way you act in Israel, give us what we need and we will do the rest of the job,” Kuleba said. Advertisement For nearly six months, the US Congress has stalled on providing $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine and Israel. President Joe Biden and Democratic members of the legislature have requested the aid package and the Senate has already passed it, but a minority faction of pro-Trump Republicans continues to block a vote in the House of Representatives. After the Iranian attacks, Biden affirmed America’s “ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.”

The entire world witnessed allied action in the skies above Israel and neighboring countries. It demonstrated how truly effective unity in defending against terror can be when it is based on sufficient political will.



Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and… pic.twitter.com/dKQqt6TXit — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 15, 2024

