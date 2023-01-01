Latest
Ukraine
Jan. 1, 2023
For Ukrainians, 2022 has been a year of immeasurable challenge. For its part, the arts scene has shown its own brand of resilience and captured people’s hearts and minds in unique ways.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 31, 2022
Over the course of the past year the myth that top-down dictatorships better suited to our rapidly changing times has been put to lie.
Europe
Dec. 31, 2022
Ukraine proved herself as a country in 2022. The Ukrainian political nation, together with its national and democratic identity, was finally established.
2022 In Review
Dec. 30, 2022
Economic losses due to the war have been staggering for 2022, but improvement is foreseen for 2023.
2022 In Review
Dec. 30, 2022
As the war enters 2023 with momentum on Kyiv’s side, a host of analysts predicting the demise of Ukraine’s army and calling for its surrender are now eating crow.
2022 In Review
Dec. 30, 2022
It has been a pivotal year in Ukraine’s history. Russia’s war against Ukraine has ensured that the country will never be the same as before.