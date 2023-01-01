Latest

Capturing the Soul of a Nation: Arts Year in Review
Ukraine
Jan. 1, 2023
For Ukrainians, 2022 has been a year of immeasurable challenge. For its part, the arts scene has shown its own brand of resilience and captured people’s hearts and minds in unique ways.
By Stash Luczkiw
Defeat of Autocracies in 2022 EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Dec. 31, 2022
Over the course of the past year the myth that top-down dictatorships better suited to our rapidly changing times has been put to lie.
By Serhiy Fursa
Results of the Stormy Year That Was 2022 EXCLUSIVE
Europe
Dec. 31, 2022
Ukraine proved herself as a country in 2022. The Ukrainian political nation, together with its national and democratic identity, was finally established.
By Ihor Zhdanov
Analysis: 2022 Economic Results for Ukraine, Prospects for 2023 EXCLUSIVE
2022 In Review
Dec. 30, 2022
Economic losses due to the war have been staggering for 2022, but improvement is foreseen for 2023.
By Tatyana Bogdan
2022: A Year Some Ukraine ‘Experts’ Would Probably Like to Forget editor`s choice
2022 In Review
Dec. 30, 2022
As the war enters 2023 with momentum on Kyiv’s side, a host of analysts predicting the demise of Ukraine’s army and calling for its surrender are now eating crow.
By Stefan Korshak
2022: The Year of the Blood-Stained Bird EXCLUSIVE
2022 In Review
Dec. 30, 2022
It has been a pivotal year in Ukraine’s history. Russia’s war against Ukraine has ensured that the country will never be the same as before.
By Volodymyr Fesenko