Baltic Sea
Latest
Air Defenses
US Deployed Mobile Nuclear-Capable Missile Launchers to Baltic Sea –Twice
The US has twice practiced the deployment of the US Army’s Typhon containerized vertical missile launcher by air to the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
