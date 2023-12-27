Latest

Tarantul Patrol Ship, Stolen by Russians in 2014, Allegedly Sinks in Occupied Sevastopol
Crimea
Jan. 18, 14:47
Crimean partisans assume that the ship probably sank after an attack by Ukrainian naval drones. The Russians actively used the ship for military purposes.
By Kyiv Post
Why US-Made ADM-160 Decoy Missiles Are Crucial to Storm Shadow Successes in-depth
US
Jan. 16, 08:15
The Anglo-French missiles have been celebrated for their ability to strike against key Russian targets in Crimea and elsewhere, but they aren’t the only decisive factor in achieving success.
By Steve Brown
Musk Interfering With Starlink Disrupted Ukraine’s First Attack on Russian Fleet in Crimea
Drones
Jan. 1, 15:21
The operation involved the deployment of the first operational unmanned surface vehicles (USV) prototypes and targeting the Admiral Makarov naval vessel in Sevastopol.
By Kyiv Post
‘The Main Thing Is To Say the Right Thing’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 27
War in Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
Zaluzhny checking list twice for 2024; Is Russia hiding use of chemical weapons?; Ukraine downs missiles; Foreign Minister vows to steer clear of US politics; AFU gains near Bakhmut; Russia, Luhansk
By John Moretti
Russia Appointed a New Commander for Flagship Moskva Six Months After Ukraine Sank It
HUR
Dec. 14, 2023
The missile cruiser Moscow suffered a precise strike from Ukrainian Neptune missiles on April 13, 2022, leading to its sinking the following day.
By Alisa Orlova
Russia Tries to Protect Its Fleet in Crimea by Jamming GPS
Crimea
Nov. 30, 2023
After Ukraine’s costly recent attacks, the Russian Navy continues to fear more of the same on the Crimean Peninsula, so it has begun jamming GPS in the area to protect its ships.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Ukrainian Partisans: Russian Black Sea Fleet Warships Have Fled Crimea
Crimea
Nov. 14, 2023
Spokespersons for partisans operating in the Russia-occupied Crimea region claimed the Kremlin’s naval command has “panicked” and confirmed their fleet has skedaddled.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Russia’s Logistical Dilemma ‘Prevents Russian Navy from Launching Cruise Missiles’
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Nov. 14, 2023
Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s Black Sea assets have created logistics issues for Russia’s navy, preventing it from launching Kalibr missile attacks against Ukrainian targets, said a Ukrainian official
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine Confirms Destruction of Major Russian Warship
War in Ukraine
Nov. 7, 2023
The Russian Navy’s Askold was a cruise-missile-carrying corvette destroyed in weekend air strikes in Crimea near the Kerch Bridge.
By Kyiv Post
Markets, Russian Navy Deployments Show Kremlin Blockade of Ukraine Ports to Be a Hollow Threat
War in Ukraine
Oct. 26, 2023
Moscow says Ukraine’s Black Sea coast is under an air-tight blockade enforced by Russian Navy weaponry, but there’s a pretty big gap between the Kremlin narrative and the reality on the waves
By Stefan Korshak
BSF Commander Sokolov ‘Anything But Fine’, Though ‘Liquidation Not Confirmed’ – Yusov EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, a representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, Andriy Yusov, said “many brass hats were liquidated” but Admiral Sokolov’s fate was still unclear.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
SBU Confirms Attacks on Two Russian Ships Using ‘Experimental Weaponry’
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oct. 13, 2023
Kyiv said the Russian missile carrier Buyan and the Pavel Derzhavin ship were attacked and that a Kilo class submarine called the Alrosa had a “lucky escape.”
By Maryna Shashkova, Chris York
Russian Naval Corvette Hit by Mystery Explosion, Cause and Outcome Unclear
War in Ukraine
Oct. 12, 2023
Russian Wikipedia says the ship was destroyed but, if it’s only damaged, Russian naval strategists will have to grapple with having more damaged warships than drydock capacity.
By Stefan Korshak
Naval Defeat: Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Has Abandoned its Critical Crimea Base
NATO
Oct. 5, 2023
A major aim of Kremlin’s war was to guarantee security for Russian warships operating from the Sevastopol base in the Black Sea. That is in ruins as its fleet retreats from an opponent without a navy.
By Stefan Korshak
Ukraine ‘Hits Kremlin Top-End S-400 Anti-Air System,’ First Time in Mainland Russia
Russia
Oct. 4, 2023
An SBU source told Kyiv Post they had some advice for Russia – to think about renaming the Triumph anti-aircraft system, two of which have been taken out in one month.
By Stefan Korshak
Speculation Over Black Sea Fleet Commander’s Fate Grows, Partisans Claim Kremlin Info-Op Has Begun
Russia
Sep. 27, 2023
Following Ukraine’s claims that the BSF commander was killed, the Kremlin first published videos showing he was alive but are now attempting to besmirch his character, it has been claimed.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko