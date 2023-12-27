Latest
Crimea
Jan. 18, 14:47
Crimean partisans assume that the ship probably sank after an attack by Ukrainian naval drones. The Russians actively used the ship for military purposes.
US
Jan. 16, 08:15
The Anglo-French missiles have been celebrated for their ability to strike against key Russian targets in Crimea and elsewhere, but they aren’t the only decisive factor in achieving success.
Drones
Jan. 1, 15:21
The operation involved the deployment of the first operational unmanned surface vehicles (USV) prototypes and targeting the Admiral Makarov naval vessel in Sevastopol.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
Zaluzhny checking list twice for 2024; Is Russia hiding use of chemical weapons?; Ukraine downs missiles; Foreign Minister vows to steer clear of US politics; AFU gains near Bakhmut; Russia, Luhansk
HUR
Dec. 14, 2023
The missile cruiser Moscow suffered a precise strike from Ukrainian Neptune missiles on April 13, 2022, leading to its sinking the following day.
Crimea
Nov. 30, 2023
After Ukraine’s costly recent attacks, the Russian Navy continues to fear more of the same on the Crimean Peninsula, so it has begun jamming GPS in the area to protect its ships.
Crimea
Nov. 14, 2023
Spokespersons for partisans operating in the Russia-occupied Crimea region claimed the Kremlin’s naval command has “panicked” and confirmed their fleet has skedaddled.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Nov. 14, 2023
Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s Black Sea assets have created logistics issues for Russia’s navy, preventing it from launching Kalibr missile attacks against Ukrainian targets, said a Ukrainian official
War in Ukraine
Nov. 7, 2023
The Russian Navy’s Askold was a cruise-missile-carrying corvette destroyed in weekend air strikes in Crimea near the Kerch Bridge.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 26, 2023
Moscow says Ukraine’s Black Sea coast is under an air-tight blockade enforced by Russian Navy weaponry, but there’s a pretty big gap between the Kremlin narrative and the reality on the waves
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, a representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, Andriy Yusov, said “many brass hats were liquidated” but Admiral Sokolov’s fate was still unclear.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oct. 13, 2023
Kyiv said the Russian missile carrier Buyan and the Pavel Derzhavin ship were attacked and that a Kilo class submarine called the Alrosa had a “lucky escape.”
War in Ukraine
Oct. 12, 2023
Russian Wikipedia says the ship was destroyed but, if it’s only damaged, Russian naval strategists will have to grapple with having more damaged warships than drydock capacity.
NATO
Oct. 5, 2023
A major aim of Kremlin’s war was to guarantee security for Russian warships operating from the Sevastopol base in the Black Sea. That is in ruins as its fleet retreats from an opponent without a navy.
Russia
Oct. 4, 2023
An SBU source told Kyiv Post they had some advice for Russia – to think about renaming the Triumph anti-aircraft system, two of which have been taken out in one month.
Russia
Sep. 27, 2023
Following Ukraine’s claims that the BSF commander was killed, the Kremlin first published videos showing he was alive but are now attempting to besmirch his character, it has been claimed.