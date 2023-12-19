Latest
Sweden
Jan. 13, 10:15
Sweden, wary of Russia's intentions, preparing for the worse.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 7, 11:25
Operated by the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade, the highly-manoeuvrable and rapid firing artillery system is another formidable addition to Ukraine’s arsenal.
US
Dec. 19, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 18 of its Advent calendar.
US
Dec. 14, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 13 of its Advent calendar.
Canada
Dec. 11, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 10 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
US
Dec. 9, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 9 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
US
Dec. 8, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 7 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
NATO
Nov. 29, 2023
Impatient NATO members have piled pressure on Turkey at the meeting in Brussels, with France saying the credibility of the alliance was “at stake.”
NATO
Oct. 24, 2023
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request, which came after Stockholm dropped its long-standing policy of non-alignment last year.
Ukraine
Oct. 22, 2023
Sweden will help Ukraine achieve climate neutrality through a green transition and recovery plan.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 7, 2023
Sweden has provided Ukraine with 10 modern Stridsvagn 122 tanks, a modified version of the Leopard 2A5, all of which are already on the front line engaging Russian troops.
Ukraine
Oct. 6, 2023
Even if Sweden won’t send the JAS 39 Gripen to Ukraine, the experience gained by Ukrainian pilots training on them will make it much easier to start working with the F-16.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 14, 2023
The preliminary training "included test flights both in the aircraft and simulators and information sessions for ground crew."
Ukraine
Sep. 11, 2023
The plan is to manufacture 1,000 of these modern infantry fighting vehicles which, when fitted with an automatic 40mm cannon, can destroy targets at ranges of up to three kilometers.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 15, 2023
The Swedish company SKF confirmed three of its employees died in the attack which Russia said damaged “Ukraine's military-industrial complex.”
Sweden
Aug. 13, 2023
The Swedish Archer system combines the best of the world's artillery: extended ranges, impressive precision, high rate of fire and ease of maneuverability.