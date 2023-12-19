Latest

Swedes Spooked as Government, Military Say to Prepare for War
Sweden
Jan. 13, 10:15
Swedes Spooked as Government, Military Say to Prepare for War
Sweden, wary of Russia's intentions, preparing for the worse.
By AFP
Sweden’s Archer Artillery System is in Action in Ukraine – Here’s What It Can Do
War in Ukraine
Jan. 7, 11:25
ANALYSIS: Sweden’s Archer Artillery System is in Action in Ukraine – Here’s What It Can Do
Operated by the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade, the highly-manoeuvrable and rapid firing artillery system is another formidable addition to Ukraine’s arsenal.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 18
US
Dec. 19, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 18
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 18 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 13
US
Dec. 14, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 13
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 13 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 10
Canada
Dec. 11, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 10
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 10 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 9
US
Dec. 9, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 9
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 9 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 7
US
Dec. 8, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 7
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 7 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
By Kyiv Post
Sweden Says Turkey Promised NATO Approval ‘Within Weeks’
NATO
Nov. 29, 2023
Sweden Says Turkey Promised NATO Approval ‘Within Weeks’
Impatient NATO members have piled pressure on Turkey at the meeting in Brussels, with France saying the credibility of the alliance was “at stake.”
By AFP
Featured
The Stridsvagn 122 – How Sweden's 'Best Tank in the World' is Helping Liberate Ukraine

ANALYSIS: The Stridsvagn 122 – How Sweden's 'Best Tank in the World' is Helping Liberate Ukraine

Swedish Ball Bearing Factory Hit in Russian Strike, Three Employees Killed

Swedish Ball Bearing Factory Hit in Russian Strike, Three Employees Killed

The Archer Artillery System – Coming Soon to Ukraine Courtesy of Sweden

ANALYSIS: The Archer Artillery System – Coming Soon to Ukraine Courtesy of Sweden

Erdogan Submits Sweden's NATO Bid to Turkish Parliament
NATO
Oct. 24, 2023
Erdogan Submits Sweden's NATO Bid to Turkish Parliament
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request, which came after Stockholm dropped its long-standing policy of non-alignment last year.
By AFP
Sweden to Finance Development of Green Transition, Recovery Plan for Ukraine
Ukraine
Oct. 22, 2023
Sweden to Finance Development of Green Transition, Recovery Plan for Ukraine
Sweden will help Ukraine achieve climate neutrality through a green transition and recovery plan.
By Interfax-Ukraine
The Stridsvagn 122 – How Sweden's 'Best Tank in the World' is Helping Liberate Ukraine in-depth
War in Ukraine
Oct. 7, 2023
ANALYSIS: The Stridsvagn 122 – How Sweden's 'Best Tank in the World' is Helping Liberate Ukraine
Sweden has provided Ukraine with 10 modern Stridsvagn 122 tanks, a modified version of the Leopard 2A5, all of which are already on the front line engaging Russian troops.
By Bohdan Tuzov
Sweden Mulls Sending Gripen Fighters to Ukraine – Here’s What They Can Do
Ukraine
Oct. 6, 2023
Sweden Mulls Sending Gripen Fighters to Ukraine – Here’s What They Can Do
Even if Sweden won’t send the JAS 39 Gripen to Ukraine, the experience gained by Ukrainian pilots training on them will make it much easier to start working with the F-16.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Pilots Test Swedish Gripen Jets: Government
War in Ukraine
Sep. 14, 2023
Ukrainian Pilots Test Swedish Gripen Jets: Government
The preliminary training "included test flights both in the aircraft and simulators and information sessions for ground crew."
By AFP
Ukraine and Sweden to Jointly Produce CV-90 Fighting Vehicles – Here’s What They Can Do
Ukraine
Sep. 11, 2023
Ukraine and Sweden to Jointly Produce CV-90 Fighting Vehicles – Here’s What They Can Do
The plan is to manufacture 1,000 of these modern infantry fighting vehicles which, when fitted with an automatic 40mm cannon, can destroy targets at ranges of up to three kilometers.
By Kyiv Post
Swedish Ball Bearing Factory Hit in Russian Strike, Three Employees Killed
War in Ukraine
Aug. 15, 2023
Swedish Ball Bearing Factory Hit in Russian Strike, Three Employees Killed
The Swedish company SKF confirmed three of its employees died in the attack which Russia said damaged “Ukraine's military-industrial complex.”
By Kyiv Post
The Archer Artillery System – Coming Soon to Ukraine Courtesy of Sweden in-depth
Sweden
Aug. 13, 2023
ANALYSIS: The Archer Artillery System – Coming Soon to Ukraine Courtesy of Sweden
The Swedish Archer system combines the best of the world's artillery: extended ranges, impressive precision, high rate of fire and ease of maneuverability.
By Bohdan Tuzov