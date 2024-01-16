Latest
Crimea
13 hours ago
According to the partisans, the Russians are attempting to use BM-21 Grad to neutralize naval drones employed by Ukraine to target the ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Ukrainian Air Force
1 day ago
Yuriy Ihnat also said Russia was deploying fewer Kalibr missiles and was instead mainly using ballistic missiles which are harder to shoot down.
Drones
Jan. 25, 10:11
Russian military attacked several multi-story civilian residential buildings in downtown Odesa with 14 combat drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.
Air Defenses
Jan. 23, 15:30
As part of an integrated air defense system, S-300 missiles have the capability to protect key facilities and huge areas from airborne threats.
Air Defenses
Jan. 23, 13:31
Military analysts hoping to learn lessons from the tactics, weapons and technology used by both sides in the war in Ukraine all agree that Russia’s Kinzhal 47-M2 missile has been the biggest letdown.
Poland
Jan. 19, 13:45
An Institute for the Study of War report suggests that recent, significant disruptions to GPS systems in Poland and the Baltic region were caused by Russian electronic warfare testing.
NATO
Jan. 18, 08:14
Russians reacted emotionally to Sunday’s double aircraft shootdown with many sticking to the narrative that it was a “friendly fire incident”.
Drones
Jan. 17, 16:20
In what is the first claimed success of a Ukrainian hybrid air defense system, a Shahed attack UAV was successfully downed from a distance of 9 kilometers.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 17, 11:53
His comments echo remarks by President Zelensky, who said on Tuesday that Ukraine “must gain air superiority”to enable “progress on the ground.”
Patriot
Jan. 16, 16:58
“The missile went by me”: Two Su-34s are surprised when they are targeted by a Ukrainian air defense missile while flying over the Azov Sea. The unidentified missile apparently missed its target.
Zelensky
Jan. 16, 14:13
According to the Ukrainian leader, they discussed Ukraine’s defense needs, the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, as well as bilateral agreements on security cooperation with partners.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan. 15, 14:58
Double Shootdown of Russian Spy and Command Aircraft – Expensive Losses but Still Plenty of Questions
Kremlin sources aren’t saying anything. The Ukrainian military says it’s quite sure its forces scored the kills, but exactly how and with what, is a secret.
Aviation
Jan. 15, 13:09
On Sunday evening, Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian AWACS-like surveillance, and command and control platform, as well as another flying command post already in short supply.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 15, 09:01
Sources in Ukrainian intel confirmed to Kyiv Post that two aircraft had been shot down, but did not provide further details of what weapons were responsible.
Ukraine
Jan. 11, 13:49
Before the meeting of NATO ambassadors, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine called on the Allies “to mobilize all available forces to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses right now.”
Kyiv
Jan. 9, 14:29
As many anticipated, Russia once again stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure as winter set in at the end of 2023.