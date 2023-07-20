Latest

Zelensky Discusses 12th Package of Sanctions Against Russia With Taoiseach of Ireland
Jul. 20, 2023
After visiting sites of Russian destruction near Kyiv, President Zelensky and the Taoiseach of Ireland Leo Varadkar discussed targeting Russia’s missile production capabilities with new sanctions.
By Kyiv Post
Ireland Launches Debate on Neutrality After Ukraine Invasion
Jun. 22, 2023
Ireland follows Finland and Sweden in reviewing its policy of neutrality in face of Russia's belligerence.
By AFP
Ambassador: “I Didn’t Say Ukrainians Shouldn’t Come to Ireland” EXCLUSIVE
Nov. 18, 2022
Therese Healy, Ireland’s Ambassador to Ukraine, speaks exclusively to Kyiv Post to correct international headlines claiming she said Ukrainian refugees should, for the time being, stop coming to Irela
By Jay Beecher
Support for Ukraine from leaders of Ireland and UK
Jul. 6, 2022
On July 6, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin arrived in Kyiv to express his support for the Ukrainian people. Throughout the war, Ireland has supported Ukraine in resisting the invaders. The country
By Anna Neplii