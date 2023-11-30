Latest
War in Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
The jail sentence handed to a Kazakh volunteer who fought for Wagner in Ukraine may act as a warning to those others from Central Asia who may be persuaded to fight for Russia.
Kazakhstan
Nov. 21, 2023
Armenia’s snubbing of the latest Moscow-led summit may be the first indication that Russia’s allies are beginning to realize that the glue that binds is past its sell-by date.
Kazakhstan
Nov. 16, 2023
A TV channel owned by the Russian defense ministry showed the nuclear capable Avangard hypersonic ballistic missile being “prepared” for use on its Thursday broadcast.
Kazakhstan
Nov. 15, 2023
Armenia’s snubbing of Moscow-led summits combined with Kazakhstan’s leader’s behavior during President Putin’s recent visit may indicate a fundamental change in the existing power dynamic.
Kazakhstan
Nov. 10, 2023
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev closed his speech in Kazakh instead of Russian to the confusion of the visiting Russian delegation as Moscow aimed to cement ties.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 20, 2023
Russian 'star' Leps, who supports war against Ukraine, not welcome in Kazakhstan.
War in Ukraine
Apr. 18, 2023
Kazakhstan ’s National Security Committee is currently investigating 10 criminal cases regarding its citizens’ alleged participation in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
US
Feb. 28, 2023
US seeks to weaken Russia's influence in Central Adia by affirming support for the sovereignty of the key state in the region - Kazakhstan.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 22, 2022
Kazakhstan has dismissed international criticism of its presidential vote, in which incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a landslide re-election victory. The foreign ministry said late on Monday th
War in Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2022
Kazakhstan’s presidential polls, in which incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a landslide victory, lacked “competitiveness” and showed the need for reforms, international election monitors said Mo
War in Ukraine
Sep. 15, 2022
China’s President Xi Jinping was in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan on Wednesday, sep. 14, on his first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of a meeting with Russian leader Vladim