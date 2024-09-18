On Tuesday, a consortium of Central Asian countries proposed that Germany, in particular, invest in an oil corridor to Europe that would bypass Russian-controlled pipelines and supply. Kicking off a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kazakhstan this week, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the “further integration of transport and logistics systems between Central Asia and Europe is an urgent task,” AFP reported. “We are counting on Germany’s help to connect this route to the trans-European transport network,” Tokayev said. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “We invite German partners to participate in this strategic project,” he said. This was the first trip to Central Asia that any German chancellor has made in over two decades. Advertisement Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia, and part of a “5+1” summit of German leaders and those from five former Soviet Republics in the oil-rich region near the Caspian Sea: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The landlocked Central Asian countries are proposing an oil pipeline that would run through neighboring Azerbaijan and the Caspian to circumvent supplies from sanctioned countries Russia and Iran. Both Tehran, a Shia Muslim-run country, and Moscow still exert considerable influence over the largely Sunni Muslim region’s economy and politics.

Central Asian states desire multiple export and import routes so that no one country can dominate them – Jamestown Foundation

Iran and Turkmenistan are “rapidly expanding transit routes, enabling Tehran to expand its trade with Russia in support of Moscow’s effort to circumvent Western sanctions and boost its economic links with other Central Asian countries,” according to the historically conservative US-based Jamestown Foundation. Other Topics of Interest The FPV Drones Burning the Enemy on the Eastern Front With enough shells and rockets, Ukraine could change the course of the war. “Iran has moved quickly in this direction for three major reasons,” the defense-focused Foundation’s analysts wrote last week. “First, policymakers in Central Asian states desire multiple export and import routes so that no one country can dominate them. Second, Russia is developing a burgeoning security alliance with Iran and has an interest in projecting power southward toward the Indian Ocean. Third, Russia and Iran face numerous difficulties in conducting trade through either the Caucasus or the Caspian Sea.” Advertisement Beyond fossil fuels, AFP wrote, the prospect of sending sustainable energy such as hydrogen, with its limited environmental impact, from Central Asia to Europe via the Caspian Sea is gaining momentum. “Central Asia’s role is growing at the international level,” Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said. “Our region has everything it needs to develop: natural resources, rare earths, enormous green energy potential.”

Washington’s ambassador to the UN said that the US is fine with Zelensky’s “victory plan” The Permanent Representative to the United Nations for the US, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced on Tuesday that Kyiv’s allies in Washington have seen the new “peace plan” drafted this week by President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling it “a plan that can work.” Speaking at the UN headquarters just ahead of the 17th session of the General Assembly, which will continue until the end of the month, the diplomat responded to a reporter’s question about whether US President Joe Biden has reviewed the plan that Zelensky had promised his allies (and has alternatively referred to as a “victory plan”) before late September, when the two leaders are scheduled to meet. Advertisement “We have seen President Zelensky’s peace plan,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “We believe that it lays out a strategy and a plan that can work. And we need to understand how we can contribute to that by working with all the presidents who will be here in New York.” The ambassador added that “we have hope to make some progress” on the issue of peace, without offering clarification. Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported that the Foreign Ministry denied German media reports that Kyiv’s plan called for a cease-fire.

Today, I held a meeting focused on the military component of Ukraine's Victory Plan, working closely with the military command. We’ve prepared a solid and strong military package that will significantly strengthen Ukraine in line with our Victory Plan.



Secondly, I held a meeting… pic.twitter.com/EKN9KqmvbE — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 17, 2024