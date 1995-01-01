War
Krynky
Latest
Drones
Embattled Marines on Dnipro Bridgehead Gain New Foothold Despite Swarms of Russian Drones
Comments by troops fighting on the Dnipro left bank agree with the view of analysts that masses of UAVs make movement dangerous for both Ukrainian and Russian forces.
By Stefan Korshak
19 hours ago
