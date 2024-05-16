In the next few months, Australia will deliver a batch of Sentinel 830R RHIB (Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat) boats to Ukraine as part of an AU$100 million ($66 million) military aid package Canberra announced last month.
“The 830R can be rapidly deployed and requires minimal maintenance, resulting in greater operational availability whenever the Ukrainian forces need it,” George McGuire, CEO of Sentinel Boats is quoted as saying by the company’s press service on its website.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Sentinel says its boats can be used in riverine operations and at sea.
Inflatable boats have played an important role with Ukrainian forces in establishing a bridgehead at Krynky, a village on the Russian occupied east side of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.
Vasyl Miroshnychenko, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Australia, posted on X Wednesday, May 15, that he’d inspected the Aussie boats.
The number of 830Rs to be delivered was not announced, but they are part of a tranche of about AU$15 million ($10 million) that also includes helmets, gas masks, and power generators.
The greater part of Australia’s transfer will be AU$50 million ($33 million) worth of short-range air defense systems. As Ukraine state news service Ukrinform reported, Australia will deliver RBS 70 MANPADS (man-portable air-defense systems) made by Sweden’s Saab Bofors Dynamics.
Slow and Steady: How Ukraine’s Sophisticated ‘Flying Bricks’ Pound Russia’s Drone Factory
There will also be a delivery worth of about AU$30 million ($20 million) worth of drones.
The RHIBs are now being built in Tasmania.
“It is the ultimate honor to have our craftmanship and reliability trusted internationally and to have this opportunity to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” McGuire is quoted saying.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
When will these be available on the dark web?
As an Australian, I say we should be providing much more than we have. Our government is far too myopic. Note to author: Canberra is Australia's capital, not Sydney. Sydney is the state capital of New South Wales. Melbourne is the state capital of Victoria and is larger than Sydney. When referring to decisions and announcements from Australia. please say either Australia or Canberra, but NOT Sydney.
If these unmanned boats could strike targets on land like air defense systems of s300 or S400 , it would be an achievement by itself . Accumulated achievements could turn the tide or turn the direction of the events going on ...
God protect the righteous people everywhere ...