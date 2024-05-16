In the next few months, Australia will deliver a batch of Sentinel 830R RHIB (Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat) boats to Ukraine as part of an AU$100 million ($66 million) military aid package Canberra announced last month.

“The 830R can be rapidly deployed and requires minimal maintenance, resulting in greater operational availability whenever the Ukrainian forces need it,” George McGuire, CEO of Sentinel Boats is quoted as saying by the company’s press service on its website.

Sentinel says its boats can be used in riverine operations and at sea.

Inflatable boats have played an important role with Ukrainian forces in establishing a bridgehead at Krynky, a village on the Russian occupied east side of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

Vasyl Miroshnychenko, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Australia, posted on X Wednesday, May 15, that he’d inspected the Aussie boats.