Latest
Ukraine
10 hours ago
The rumor mill went into overdrive Monday evening after claims made by several politicians and journalists that the commander-in-chief was fired. The President's Office has also denied the reports.
War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that while the village is situated in a disadvantageous and lowland location, intense battles were currently ongoing.
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
As Kyiv Post reported earlier this month, has been mounting that Russian forces have suffered such heavy losses that some troops are reportedly refusing to attack.
Ukraine
19 hours ago
Almost half of the Zelensky family’s earnings in 2021 came from the sale of Ukrainian domestic government bonds but Russia’s full-scale invasion led to a significant drop in income.
Russia
1 day ago
HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov has questioned the evidence provided by Moscow so far, but also conceded that “neither side can fully answer what happened there.”
Ukraine
1 day ago
According to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, the stolen funds have been seized and will be returned to the defence budget.
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
One video shows yet another Russian armored column being decimated during an attack, with Russian troops simply running away and abandoning their vehicles.
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
Armed with only a knowledge of vehicles and a hatred for Moscow’s puppet, Lukashenko, a man with the call sign “Mark” put his life on the line in Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 17:48
Ukraine has raised the possibility of a “deliberate provocation,” claiming that several high-ranking Russian officials were prohibited by FSB to board the aircraft at the last minute.
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 16:27
The latest repatriation of bodies appears unrelated to the downing of a transport plane which crashed in a fireball in Russia's western Belgorod region on Wednesday.
UN
Jan. 26, 16:05
South Africa accused Israel of "genocidal" acts that were intended to cause the "destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 15:25
The Kremlin switched tactics from trying to outflank the city with armored, fast-moving tank assaults, to infiltrating infantry. In one place they used a sewage tunnel.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 11:51
Overnight, more civilians were injured in further Russian missile attacks on the city.
Russia
Jan. 25, 17:29
The Russian enterprise is involved in the production of anti-ship, air-launched and other missile types in its Korolov plant 25 kilometers northeast of Moscow.
Russia
Jan. 25, 14:18
This is the fourth Russian oil-and-gas processing facility hit by Kyiv in the last six days. Russia launched kamikaze drones of their own: 11 of 14 shot down, two apartment buildings in Odesa hit.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 11:26
Kyiv Says No 'Reliable Information' on Downed Plane as Russia Claims 65 Ukrainian POWs on Board Crashed Il-76
Moscow said 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers were killed when an IL-76 plane was shot down in its western Belgorod region ahead of a planned prisoner exchange between the two sides.