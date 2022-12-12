Latest

‘Museum of Ukrainian Victory’ Opens in Lviv
War in Ukraine
Dec. 12, 2022
The new museum project reminds us of the fragility of ordinary things, and of life itself.
By Ugo Poletti
“The Museum Front” Exhibition: Evidence of Russian War Crimes, Kyiv
War in Ukraine
Oct. 25, 2022
On Oct. 12, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in Kyiv presented its new project “The Museum Front.” It will be open to the public until Nov. 20. The unique art proj
By Aleksandra Klitina
Ukrainian Art Highlighted in Miami
War in Ukraine
Jul. 24, 2022
Works by some of the best modern Ukrainian artists Arsen Savadov, Oksana Mas, Lina Condes, Ola Rondiak and Roman Zhuk ushered in the charity exhibition project “Independent. Rescue Art”, which was lau
By Marichka Palamarchuk