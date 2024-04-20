A Kyiv Post Team Visited the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) Base for Two Days of Exclusive Interviews

A Kyiv Post reporting team visited the base of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) for two days of exclusive interviews in the wake of the units raid into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast’. Unit commander Denis Kapustin (born 6 March 1984), nom-de-guerre White Rex), discussed the operation into the Russian Federation territory, recruitment, training, equipment and the possible bounty placed on his head by Kremlin secret services.

Kyiv Post journalists met and spoke with more than a dozen fighters from the unit. It was the first time a reporting team had been allowed on the RDK’s secret training base.

If you want to support the Russian Volunteer Corps, you can make a donation directly to their official PayPal account: [email protected]