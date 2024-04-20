Search

A Kyiv Post Team Visited the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) Base for Two Days of Exclusive Interviews

Kyiv Post journalists met and spoke with more than a dozen fighters from the unit. It was the first time a reporting team had been allowed on the RDK’s secret training base.

By Kyiv Post
A Kyiv Post reporting team visited the base of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) for two days of exclusive interviews in the wake of the units raid into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast’. Unit commander Denis Kapustin (born 6 March 1984), nom-de-guerre White Rex), discussed the operation into the Russian Federation territory, recruitment, training, equipment and the possible bounty placed on his head by Kremlin secret services.

Kyiv Post journalists met and spoke with more than a dozen fighters from the unit. It was the first time a reporting team had been allowed on the RDK’s secret training base.

If you want to support the Russian Volunteer Corps, you can make a donation directly to their official PayPal account: [email protected]

Comments (5)

John
John Guest 2 hours ago
Albeit RDK's efforts take pressure off Ukraine, they are fighting for russians. Everyone that left putins oppression, this is the most important thing you can draw from his article:

"If you want to support the Russian Volunteer Corps, you can make a donation directly to their official PayPal account: [email protected]"

They badly need both their publics and their disillusioned Russia military personel's support.

Only russians can dispose of the putin regime without it starting a 3rd world war. Russian's must save themselves from their despot leader.

RDK is one of the better options. Russian's should support them as best you can....donations, intelligence, supportive acts.

Set you free
Set you free Guest 3 hours ago
You can recruit Russian soldiers who choose to leave or break away the Russian army to liberate Russia and Ukraine .

Set you free
Set you free Guest 3 hours ago
Share information with the Ukrainian army

Set you free
Set you free Guest 3 hours ago
Destroy their warehouse munitions to liberate your country and be free as much as you can ...

Set you free
Set you free Guest 3 hours ago
Sing in the voice of liberty
Jesus walking on the sea,
Freedom created for all you and me ...
Know the truth to set you free
The answer is what to be ,
Holding faith is a wise key
And a vision for you to see ...

We are all vessels of God as the bible mentions .
God is closer to us than the veins of our hearts as the Quraan says ...

