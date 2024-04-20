A Kyiv Post reporting team visited the base of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) for two days of exclusive interviews in the wake of the units raid into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast’. Unit commander Denis Kapustin (born 6 March 1984), nom-de-guerre White Rex), discussed the operation into the Russian Federation territory, recruitment, training, equipment and the possible bounty placed on his head by Kremlin secret services.
Kyiv Post journalists met and spoke with more than a dozen fighters from the unit. It was the first time a reporting team had been allowed on the RDK’s secret training base.
If you want to support the Russian Volunteer Corps, you can make a donation directly to their official PayPal account: [email protected]
Albeit RDK's efforts take pressure off Ukraine, they are fighting for russians. Everyone that left putins oppression, this is the most important thing you can draw from his article:
They badly need both their publics and their disillusioned Russia military personel's support.
Only russians can dispose of the putin regime without it starting a 3rd world war. Russian's must save themselves from their despot leader.
RDK is one of the better options. Russian's should support them as best you can....donations, intelligence, supportive acts.
You can recruit Russian soldiers who choose to leave or break away the Russian army to liberate Russia and Ukraine .
Share information with the Ukrainian army
Destroy their warehouse munitions to liberate your country and be free as much as you can ...
Sing in the voice of liberty
