F-16s for Ukraine

For more than two years, Ukraine has asked the West to supply it with F-16s. Now, after an extraordinary wait, it seems ever more likely that F-16s may soon be headed to Ukraine - something that is far more advanced than the Soviet Su-27s or MiG 29s. But, how much of an impact will it really have?

Kyiv Post's own Christopher Stewart explains to Jason Jay Smart why F-16s are so well liked by the military and what it will mean for how Ukraine executes its strategy to defeat Russia.

Prior to joining the Kyiv Post in February 2023, Christopher Stewart was a USAF officer and pilot. He has 3,500 hours of flight time in military aircraft, including the F-16 "Viper" and F-111 "Aardvark." Stewart earned his wings in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training at Sheppard AFB, TX. His first operational aircraft was the F-111F at Cannon AFB, NM where he was a flight lead, mission commander, and instructor pilot (IP). Stewart then transitioned to the F-16C at Luke AFB, AZ and flew Block 50 F-16s out of Misawa AB, Japan in the Force Protection (Offensive and Defensive Counter Air) and Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD), Interdiction and Close-Air Support Roles. Stewart then returned to Cannon AFB, NM where he flew Block 30s mostly in the air-to-air and SEAD roles, but also in Strike missions.

Stewart was later stationed at the Tucson (now-Morris) Air National Guard Base International Military Training as an IP for students learning to fly the F-16 from every air force with that aircraft, including Poland, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Greece, Singapore, Bahrain, the UAE, and Chile, among others. His qualifications in the F-16 included instructor pilot, mission commander, flight examiner, and every weapon it employs. Stewart is a graduate of the prestigious USAF Weapons School (a "PhD-level fighter pilot course") and has combat experience in both the F-111 and F-16.