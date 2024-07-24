Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Top News

F-16s for Ukraine

In an interview with Jason Jay Smart, Kyiv Post's own Christopher Stewart explains the uses of the F-16 and the impact it can have on the Russo-Ukrainian War.

By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
POPULAR
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
By Bohdan Tuzov
May. 19

For more than two years, Ukraine has asked the West to supply it with F-16s. Now, after an extraordinary wait, it seems ever more likely that F-16s may soon be headed to Ukraine - something that is far more advanced than the Soviet Su-27s or MiG 29s. But, how much of an impact will it really have? 

Kyiv Post's own Christopher Stewart explains to Jason Jay Smart why F-16s are so well liked by the military and what it will mean for how Ukraine executes its strategy to defeat Russia.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Prior to joining the Kyiv Post in February 2023, Christopher Stewart was a USAF officer and pilot. He has 3,500 hours of flight time in military aircraft, including the F-16 "Viper" and F-111 "Aardvark." Stewart earned his wings in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training at Sheppard AFB, TX. His first operational aircraft was the F-111F at Cannon AFB, NM where he was a flight lead, mission commander, and instructor pilot (IP). Stewart then transitioned to the F-16C at Luke AFB, AZ and flew Block 50 F-16s out of Misawa AB, Japan in the Force Protection (Offensive and Defensive Counter Air) and Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD), Interdiction and Close-Air Support Roles. Stewart then returned to Cannon AFB, NM where he flew Block 30s mostly in the air-to-air and SEAD roles, but also in Strike missions. 

Stewart was later stationed at the Tucson (now-Morris) Air National Guard Base International Military Training as an IP for students learning to fly the F-16 from every air force with that aircraft, including Poland, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Greece, Singapore, Bahrain, the UAE, and Chile, among others. His qualifications in the F-16 included instructor pilot, mission commander, flight examiner, and every weapon it employs. Stewart is a graduate of the prestigious USAF Weapons School (a "PhD-level fighter pilot course") and has combat experience in both the F-111 and F-16.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It? War in Ukraine
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 5
Russia's Rising Economic Crisis Top News
Russia's Rising Economic Crisis
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
Is Russia’s Economy About to Bust? Top News
Is Russia’s Economy About to Bust?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 17
Beating Russia Is Our Only Choice War in Ukraine
Beating Russia Is Our Only Choice
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 20
Read Next
‘Realistic Plan’ to Retake Crimea, Battlefield Assessments – Key Points from Syrsky’s Guardian Interview Crimea
‘Realistic Plan’ to Retake Crimea, Battlefield Assessments – Key Points from Syrsky’s Guardian Interview
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Confusion Over Which Russian Spy Was Injured by Booby-Trapped Car Bomb Moscow
Confusion Over Which Russian Spy Was Injured by Booby-Trapped Car Bomb
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Rheinmetall to Build Ammo Plant in Ukraine Germany
Rheinmetall to Build Ammo Plant in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Blue and Yellow – Colors of Ukrainian Statehood US
Blue and Yellow – Colors of Ukrainian Statehood
By Andriy Bondar
4h ago
« Previous Russia's Rising Economic Crisis