Is Russia’s Economy About to Bust?

Russia’s Economy has been on a temporary “sugar high,” but now the high is coming down to reality, economist Volodymyr Lugovskyy tells Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart.

By Jason Jay Smart
9h ago
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
The pilot forwarded documents to Ukraine related to the activities of his military unit as well as private photos of the command staff of the 22nd Heavy Bombing Aviation Division, HUR said.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Jul. 11
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month

By Kyiv Post

Jun. 26
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
By Bohdan Tuzov
May. 19

Though Putin brags about the Russian economy’s durability despite having had the largest number of sanctions in world history imposed on it, the truth is things may be far from rosy for Moscow: Russia’s economy is skating on thin ice.

There are “many troubling signs,” Dr. Volodymyr Lugovskyy told Kyiv Post's Jason Smart. The Kremlin spent heavily immediately after its full-scale Ukraine invasion began. The rapid increase in spending was able to provide a temporary “sugar high,” alleviating some of the initial pains of the West’s sanctions, but now that high is coming down to reality: Russia is unable to cope with the massive inflation it has created.

Lugovskyy, who was born in Ukraine, received his PhD from Purdue University and is an Associate Professor of Economics at Indiana University, where he is now the Chair of the Economics Department. Lugovskyy’s primary research interests include international trade, experimental economics, and financial economics. He has numerous publications in leading journals, such as the American Economic Review, European Economic Review, Journal of Financial Economics, and Journal of International Economics.

Answering Jason Smart's query, as to how bad things will get for Russia, Dr. Lugovskyy's answer leaves no doubt that the situation is far worse than what Moscow pretends.

Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It?

By Jason Jay Smart

Jul. 5
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 5
We Aren't Helping Ukraine to Win

By Jason Jay Smart

1d ago
We Aren't Helping Ukraine to Win
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: 'Total Nonsense,' Says Yeltsin's Foreign Minister

By Jason Jay Smart

May. 22
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister
By Jason Jay Smart
May. 22
Gamechanger? How F-16s for Ukraine Will Shake-Up Russia's Plans

By Jason Jay Smart

Jun. 24
Gamechanger? How F-16s for Ukraine Will Shake-Up Russia's Plans
By Jason Jay Smart
Jun. 24
We Aren't Helping Ukraine to Win

By Jason Jay Smart

1d ago
We Aren't Helping Ukraine to Win
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Economist Says Total Energy Embargo Will Make Russia Stop Its War on Ukraine

By Olena Hrazhdan

1d ago
Economist Says Total Energy Embargo Will Make Russia Stop Its War on Ukraine
By Olena Hrazhdan
1d ago
As Winter Approaches Ukrainians Seek Alternative Power and Heat Sources

By Sergii Kostezh

2d ago
As Winter Approaches Ukrainians Seek Alternative Power and Heat Sources
By Sergii Kostezh
2d ago
Think Tank Concludes Bondholder's Ukrainian Debt Proposal Is 'Excessively Harsh'

By Olena Hrazhdan

Jul. 12
Think Tank Concludes Bondholder’s Ukrainian Debt Proposal Is ‘Excessively Harsh’
By Olena Hrazhdan
Jul. 12
