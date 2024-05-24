Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Belarus's Struggle For Freedom Continues

Franak Viačorka, chief political adviser to Belarusian democratic opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, talks about the struggle against dictatorship and Belarusian solidarity with Ukraine.

By Bohdan Nahaylo
3h ago
POPULAR
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
Despite initial developmental challenges, Ukrainian technology has prevailed in delivering an efficient and distinguished UAV with a proven capability for striking high value enemy targets.
By Bohdan Tuzov
May. 19
Russia is Concentrating One-Third of Its Strategic Bombers at an Airfield in Murmansk
By Kyiv Post
May. 21
Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Military Factories 1,000 KM Away
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1d ago

Speaking at the recent Lviv Media Forum, the chief political adviser to Belarusian democratic opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Franak Viačorka, talks with Kyiv Post’s Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo about the state of the struggle against the Lukashenko dictatorship and Russian tutelage, as well as the Belarusian democratic movement’s solidarity with Ukraine. 

POPULAR VIDEOS
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister EXCLUSIVE NATO
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War
By Sergii Kostezh
May. 15
Acclaimed British Scholar Donates Prize Money to Buy Drones for Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
Acclaimed British Scholar Donates Prize Money to Buy Drones for Ukraine
By Bohdan Nahaylo
May. 21
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas War in Ukraine
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 26
« Previous WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister