Belarus's Struggle For Freedom Continues
Franak Viačorka, chief political adviser to Belarusian democratic opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, talks about the struggle against dictatorship and Belarusian solidarity with Ukraine.
3h ago
Franak Viačorka, chief political adviser to Belarusian democratic opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, talks about the struggle against dictatorship and Belarusian solidarity with Ukraine.
Speaking at the recent Lviv Media Forum, the chief political adviser to Belarusian democratic opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Franak Viačorka, talks with Kyiv Post’s Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo about the state of the struggle against the Lukashenko dictatorship and Russian tutelage, as well as the Belarusian democratic movement’s solidarity with Ukraine.