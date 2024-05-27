The Georgians Who are Fighting to Liberate Ukraine

For a decade the Georgian Legion's Commander and founder, Mamuka Maulashvilli, has been warring against the Russian invaders in Ukraine. In this exclusive interview, Mamuka opens-up as to why he has dedicated so many years of his life to Ukraine's struggle against Russian imperialism and what he sees happening next.

Noting the parallels between Ukraine's fight for freedom and his native country's, 20% of which is currently occupied by Russia, Mamuka recalls that when the initial invasion of Georgia began, in 2008, the Ukrainian people were quick to respond and many Ukrainian volunteers came to Georgia to help beat-back the Russian aggressors.

Despite being fully engaged in fighting for Ukraine's liberation, Mamuka remains attentive to the political situation in his home country and comments on the protests that have gripped the nation, something sparked by legislation that Mamuka describes as being Russian-backed.