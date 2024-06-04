Ukraine Must Win

US Sen. Chuck Grassley (R - Iowa) is one of the longest serving Senators in the history of the United States. In this exclusive interview, Sen. Grassley lays out the case why the United States must stick with Ukraine. Not only because the US has an obligation to it, as promised in the Budapest Memorandum, but because it is, importantly, in America's own interest.

Grassley cautions that by not backing Ukraine now, it runs the risk of a future European conflict that could involve our NATO partners, something that could trigger American soldiers having to be sent to Europe and put directly into harm's way. Highlighting the benefits of supporting Ukraine, the Senator reminds listeners that a substantial amount of the recent US aid package for Ukraine will stay in America to build up the US' own defense sector and to support our missions in Europe - thus providing another win-win for America's taxpayers.

Sen. Grassley expresses his strong personal sentiments about the war in Ukraine and his concerns for the people living under Russian occupation. Grassley notes that Russia, despite guaranteeing freedom of religion in their constitution, is well-documented as having severely repressed non-Russian Orthodox Christians across the occupied territories of Ukraine and calls on greater action to support them during the ongoing tribulations to which the Kremlin subjects them.