Today, we are celebrating our Freedom Day - the anniversary of the day the Belarusian Democratic Republic proclaimed its independence in 1918. We are calling on the world to show solidarity with Belarus on this day.

Belarusians have no other option but to hold rallies and ceremonies abroad, not in our native land. As thousands of people remain behind bars, we can only celebrate this day with a sore heart.

We say “Freedom Day” while realizing that our country is held hostage by the Russian Empire, which is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, destroying our independence and our identity.

Nevertheless, I am confident that it is within our power to change the situation.

Over all these years, we have learned to appreciate our Belarusian solidarity. We have realized that the path to freedom is neither quick nor easy. We have gained a unique – albeit painful – historical experience. And we are working to utilize it to regain our freedom.

Advertisement

I am convinced: the time will come when we can build the country of our dreams together. Some may say that I am talking about some distant future.

And we can’t know for sure when it will come true – and whether it will at all. But as long as we stand together and do not give up, we are moving towards our victory.

Happy Freedom Day! Long Live Belarus!

See the original here.