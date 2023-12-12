Latest

Putin Repeats False Ukraine Nazi Claims at Leningrad Siege Memorial
Russia
2 days ago
The Kremlin has been accused of manipulating its Second World War history to justify the offensive against Ukraine and a repressive turn at home.
By AFP
A Belarusian Risks His Life and Family to Defeat the Russians in Ukriane
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
Armed with only a knowledge of vehicles and a hatred for Moscow’s puppet, Lukashenko, a man with the call sign “Mark” put his life on the line in Ukraine.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Ukraine’s Belarusian Legionnaires – Fighting for Freedom, No Way to Go Home
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 12:51
The recruiting plan is to create a sort of foreign legion inside a foreign legion, so that Belarusians can take the fight to Russia in Ukraine before liberating their home from Moscow’s grip.
By Stefan Korshak
EU Condemns ‘Wave of Repression’ Ahead of Belarus Elections
Belarus
Jan. 25, 13:33
Belarus has been subjected to repeated rounds of EU sanctions over the crackdown on the opposition and for its role as a staging post in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
By AFP
No Invasion Threat from Belarus, Russian Units Withdrawn, Says Ukraine Border Guard Spokesperson
War in Ukraine
Jan. 21, 16:04
Despite this withdrawal, Ukraine remains vigilant, actively monitoring the situation and reinforcing the border.
By Kyiv Post
Belarus Has Acquired Iskander Nuclear Missile Systems from Russia – Lukashenko
Russia
Jan. 20, 11:54
He emphasized that use of the weapons would be governed by“strict adherence to protocol” and only once approval was received from high-ranking officials.
By Alisa Orlova
Belarus to Adopt New Military Doctrine to Allow for Use of Nuclear Weapons
NATO
Jan. 18, 08:52
The nuclear weapons Russia sent are tactical weapons intended for battlefield use and have relatively short ranges and comparatively low yields
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Appeals to Court of Arbitration to Impose Russian and Belarusian Olympics Ban
Russia
Jan. 13, 08:54
Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee has stopped accepting IOC Solidarity Fund payments and 192 Ukrainian athletes have signed an open letter to French dignitaries.
By Ihor N. Stelmach
Belarusian Spy-Nude Model Detained in Poland
Poland
Jan. 12, 19:01
Polish state security services arrested a Belarusian OnlyFans model for allegedly engaging in espionage – something that she had admitted to friends while drunk.
By Jason Jay Smart
Russia Evacuates Dozens of Children from Belgorod
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 15:06
Some 300 residents had already left Belgorod, the biggest evacuation from a major Russian city since Moscow launched hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022.
By AFP
Belarus Building Military Camp 40 Kilometers From Ukrainian Border
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 15:45
The Belarusian Defense Ministry is building a new military camp in the Gomel region that’s currently defensive but could be an attack base targeting Ukraine if Minsk unites with Moscow politically.
By Kyiv Post
Lukashenko Signs Law to Safeguard Himself After Presidency
Legal
Jan. 5, 07:05
The new law aims to ensure that the country's leader will enjoy full immunity and financial security at the end of his time in office and termination of his powers.
By Kyiv Post
Dilemma Facing Belarus Democratic Movement – Firmness or Concessions EXCLUSIVE
Russia
Dec. 12, 2023
The leaders in exile of the Belarusian democratic movement appear to be divided over what is their best strategy.
By Stepan Stepanenko
Russia Says Arrests Belarusian for Siberia Railway Sabotage
Russia
Dec. 7, 2023
Moscow said the man's curator was a Lithuania-based Belarusian who it said worked for Ukrainian secret services.
By AFP
US Sanctions Belarus Red Cross Chief Over Ukraine Child Deportations
War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
Dzmitry Shautsou had been sanctioned for assisting the Russian president's Children's Rights Commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, accused of enacting the deportations.
By AFP
Belarusian President Lukashenko to Meet Xi in China: Presidency
China
Dec. 3, 2023
Lukashenko was last in China at the end of February and early March, a visit that was closely scrutinised in the context of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.
By AFP