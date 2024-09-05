In the early hours of the morning, Russian “Shahed” kamikaze drones were shot down over the city of Gomel, Belarus, according to reports from Belaruski Gayun. Explosions were heard in the region, with two blasts recorded at 1:34 a.m. and 1:36 a.m.

Belaruski Gayun also noted that fighter jets were scrambled from Baranovichi airfield to intercept the drones. The first fighter was deployed around 1:30 a.m., followed by another at 2:20 a.m.

A video showing the downed drone falling over Gomel has surfaced online. According to Russian media outlet Mash, residents reported hearing two loud explosions, followed by a red light appearing near the city.