In the early hours of the morning, Russian “Shahed” kamikaze drones were shot down over the city of Gomel, Belarus, according to reports from Belaruski Gayun. Explosions were heard in the region, with two blasts recorded at 1:34 a.m. and 1:36 a.m.

Belaruski Gayun also noted that fighter jets were scrambled from Baranovichi airfield to intercept the drones. The first fighter was deployed around 1:30 a.m., followed by another at 2:20 a.m.

A video showing the downed drone falling over Gomel has surfaced online. According to Russian media outlet Mash, residents reported hearing two loud explosions, followed by a red light appearing near the city.

This is not the first time Russian drones or missiles, initially launched at Ukrainian cities, have breached the borders of neighboring countries. Similar incidents have occurred in Poland, prompting the deployment of Polish aircraft to intercept the targets.

So far, there is no official information regarding casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Russian drones attacked Kyiv and several other regions of Ukraine overnight. All drones threatening the capital were neutralized without causing casualties or damage, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KSCA) reported Thursday, Sept. 5.

The drones began entering Ukrainian airspace around 10 p.m., coming from the southern and eastern directions. Almost all regions, including southern, northern, eastern, central, and parts of western Ukraine, were under threat of airstrikes.

Kyiv Post's military intelligence sources report a successful cyberattack on Russia's Lukoil, the traffic police, the Bank of Russia, and other government and state-run authorities.

In Kyiv, the air raid alarm sounded just before midnight and continued for over nine hours. Serhiy Popko, head of the KSCA, noted that Russian “Shahed” drones attempted to attack the capital throughout the night, but mostly approached individually rather than in groups.

