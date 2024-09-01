Travelling around 10 hours from Poland, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on August 23, 2024, on the invite of Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, a day before Ukraine’s Independence Day, with a message of peace, aboard the “Rail Force One” train under tight security and made history when he touched down on Ukrainian soil. This was the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Modi’s visit on Ukraine’s National Flag Day – August 23 – highlights the importance of this meeting.
Amid escalating global tensions and an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Modi’s visit signaled India’s evolving role on the world stage, as various international media outlets highlighted. The trip saw the signing of key agreements and the delivery of critical humanitarian aid from India. Modi also highlighted India’s commitment to peace, balanced diplomacy and global cooperation.
A warm hug, a silent prayer with folded hands and a small toy – that was how Modi honored the memories of children who have lost their lives in Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Soon after reaching the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky greeted Modi at the entrance of multimedia Martyrologist Exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine, and they shook hands. Modi then gave a warm hug to Zelensky and as the two leaders walked towards the multimedia Exposition; Modi slid a hand on Zelensky’s shoulder symbolizing support to the leader of the war-torn nation.
After watching the multimedia presentations at the Exposition – which gave information about scores of children who have died during the war, Modi and Zelensky both stood in front of a wall-like structure, which already had a lot of toys placed in the memory of the children and honored the memory of the fallen young Ukrainians with a moment of silence. With folded hands, the Indian Prime Minister offered a silent prayer before placing a small toy (a doll) at the memorial while the Ukrainian President placed a teddy bear.
“President @ZelenskyyUa and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief,” Modi posted on X after the visit.
President Zelensky embraced Modi before they started talks at the Mariinsky presidential palace. He said that the Indian leader’s visit to Ukraine was “very friendly” and “historic.” “I hope we all see peace very soon,” Modi said during his interaction with President Zelensky. He emphasized that India had always stood for peace and was ready to engage in the peace initiative to bring the war to an end. “We were not neutral from day one; we have taken a side, and we stand firmly for peace,” he said.
Modi told Zelensky at the Mariinsky Palace that “the road to resolution can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy” and “we should move in that direction without wasting any time.” He urged Zelensky to sit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a way out of the crisis. Modi said, “I want to assure you that India is ready to play an active role in any efforts towards peace. If I can play any role in this personally, I will do that, I want to assure you as a friend.”
Modi expressed gratitude to Zelenskyy for helping evacuate Indian nationals and students during the initial phase of the war.
The Indian Prime Minister reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will have broad acceptability and contribute towards early restoration of peace.
India’s recent energy purchases from Russia were also a point of discussion. Indian External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar mentioned that Modi had explained to the Ukrainian side that the tight energy market, resulting from sanctions on several producers, necessitated reasonable and stable pricing for the benefit of the global economy.
One of the significant highlights of Modi's visit to Ukraine was the presentation of BHISHM cubes – part of the “Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri (BHISHM) (India’s Health Initiative for Cooperation, Well-being and Friendship)” – which have been designed to provide trauma care. These cubes, developed under Project “Aarogya Maitri (Health Friendship),” were officially handed over to Ukraine by India. Jaishankar confirmed that 10 BHISHM cubes, which contain 22 tons of medical support equipment and 10 generator sets, were handed over.
Modi also highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace during his visit, paying homage to a statue of Gandhi in Kyiv’s Oasis of Peace park. On social media, Modi reflected on the universal relevance of Gandhi’s ideals, expressing hope that people continue to follow his path.
India has provided several consignments of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022. Modi assured similar assistance in future too.
Modi went to Ukraine on Zelensky’s invitation. India has provided several consignments of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022. The visit was important for several reasons. Geopolitical experts see India walking a diplomatic tightrope between the two camps. It also shows New Delhi wants good relations with both Russia and Ukraine. It spotlighted New Delhi’s delicate balancing act between the West and Russia during the ongoing war.
Calling India a strong partner of the US, the White House said that the United States welcomes any other country willing to be helpful in trying to end the war in Ukraine and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kyiv can contribute to achieving a peaceful resolution aligned with Zelensky’s vision.
Michael Kugelman, Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, asserts that India isn’t in the business of placating Western powers. Instead, the visit reaffirms India’s strategic autonomy and emphasizes its concerns about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Modi’s visit to Kyiv was significant because India “really has a certain influence” over Russia.
On his return from Ukraine, Modi had a conversation with Putin on August 27, 2024. He posted on X: “Spoke with President Putin today. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.” The Kremlin, while reacting to Modi’s visit to Ukraine, described India an influential word power and said that the Prime Minister’s visit is a practical effort towards resolving the crisis.
To bolster bilateral ties, India and Ukraine also signed four agreements during Modi’s visit; the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Food Industry; the MoU on Cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation; the MoU on Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects; and the Programme for Cultural Cooperation for 2024-2028.
Both the leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, including discussed enhancement of cooperation in areas such as trade and commerce, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, defense, education, science and technology, and culture, apart from exploring a stronger partnership in domains such as digital public infrastructure, industry, manufacturing, green energy etc., including through greater involvement of business and industry from both nations. Underlining the importance of defense cooperation between India and Ukraine, the Leaders agreed to continue to work towards facilitating a stronger relationship between the defense entities in both countries, including through joint collaborations and partnerships for manufacturing in India and cooperation in emerging areas.
India’s multi-aligned approach seeks to avouch its national interests as well as its regional heft. For example, India has been positioning itself as the voice of the Global South – a tag China is also vying for. It was therefore strategic for Modi to raise the impact of the war on the Global South, especially regarding food, fuel, and fertilizer shortages.
Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ukraine underscores India’s commitment to strategic autonomy, diplomacy and regional stability. As he engages with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the world watches closely – a testament to the delicate balance India must maintain in a complex geopolitical landscape.
The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.
