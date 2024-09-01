Travelling around 10 hours from Poland, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on August 23, 2024, on the invite of Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, a day before Ukraine’s Independence Day, with a message of peace, aboard the “Rail Force One” train under tight security and made history when he touched down on Ukrainian soil. This was the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Modi’s visit on Ukraine’s National Flag Day – August 23 – highlights the importance of this meeting.

Amid escalating global tensions and an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Modi’s visit signaled India’s evolving role on the world stage, as various international media outlets highlighted. The trip saw the signing of key agreements and the delivery of critical humanitarian aid from India. Modi also highlighted India’s commitment to peace, balanced diplomacy and global cooperation.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A warm hug, a silent prayer with folded hands and a small toy – that was how Modi honored the memories of children who have lost their lives in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Other Topics of Interest Kyiv Post's Jason Smart Gets to Shake Hands with Visiting Indian PM Kyiv Post's Jason Smart was the only Ukrainian news reporter invited to attend the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Kyiv on Friday morning.

Soon after reaching the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky greeted Modi at the entrance of multimedia Martyrologist Exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine, and they shook hands. Modi then gave a warm hug to Zelensky and as the two leaders walked towards the multimedia Exposition; Modi slid a hand on Zelensky’s shoulder symbolizing support to the leader of the war-torn nation.

Advertisement

After watching the multimedia presentations at the Exposition – which gave information about scores of children who have died during the war, Modi and Zelensky both stood in front of a wall-like structure, which already had a lot of toys placed in the memory of the children and honored the memory of the fallen young Ukrainians with a moment of silence. With folded hands, the Indian Prime Minister offered a silent prayer before placing a small toy (a doll) at the memorial while the Ukrainian President placed a teddy bear.

“President @ZelenskyyUa and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief,” Modi posted on X after the visit.

President Zelensky embraced Modi before they started talks at the Mariinsky presidential palace. He said that the Indian leader’s visit to Ukraine was “very friendly” and “historic.” “I hope we all see peace very soon,” Modi said during his interaction with President Zelensky. He emphasized that India had always stood for peace and was ready to engage in the peace initiative to bring the war to an end. “We were not neutral from day one; we have taken a side, and we stand firmly for peace,” he said.

Advertisement

Modi told Zelensky at the Mariinsky Palace that “the road to resolution can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy” and “we should move in that direction without wasting any time.” He urged Zelensky to sit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a way out of the crisis. Modi said, “I want to assure you that India is ready to play an active role in any efforts towards peace. If I can play any role in this personally, I will do that, I want to assure you as a friend.”

Modi expressed gratitude to Zelenskyy for helping evacuate Indian nationals and students during the initial phase of the war.