Latest
Russia
21 hours ago
India is seeking to distance itself from its largest arms supplier after Russia’s ability to supply munitions and spares was hobbled by the war in Ukraine.
Russia
Jan. 10, 11:40
Russia has become India's top oil supplier, overtaking the traditional heavyweight Middle Eastern exporters, and remains so by a distance despite the recent falls.
India
Nov. 24, 2023
Three major Greek shipping companies have halted Russian oil shipments to avoid sanctions as the US government clamps down on ships carrying oil that break the G7 price cap.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 7, 2023
Ukraine at the G20 summit in New Delhi would have added to India’s diplomatic momentum. But it will not happen. Here is why.
US
Jun. 23, 2023
The two nations reached major deals on engines for fighter jets, semiconductor investment and space cooperation as Biden rolled out the red carpet to Modi for only the third visit of his presidency.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 23, 2023
Has India shifted its stance towards Russia’s war against Ukraine and relations with the US?
Ukraine
May. 20, 2023
At G7 summit in Japan, Zelensky meets with Indian in addition to Western leaders.
India
May. 13, 2023
Russia's war against Ukraine is beginning to seriously undermine India’s confidence in both the Kremlin's propaganda and its weaponry.
Ukraine
Apr. 8, 2023
Kyiv seeks to woo pro-Russian New Delhi and persuade it to stop sitting on the fence over Moscow's war against Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Mar. 26, 2023
The most profound outcome of Putin’s war will be the redistribution of wealth from Russia to China and India, Diane Francis writes. Asian giants import energy at discounts because of oil price caps.
War in Ukraine
Mar. 1, 2023
G20 meeting in India to expose enduring rift among its members over attitudes towards Russia's war against Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 17, 2022
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin hit yet another diplomatic setback at the hands of a supposed friend Friday, Sep. 16, when India’s leader openly criticized his war on Ukraine as harking from another