Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is calling up reservists for a special period, but ruled out general mobilisation.

He says he is still pursuing diplomatic ways out of the crisis, but stresses that Ukraine would not cede any territory to Russia.

Zelensky welcomed the latest sanctions being introduced by Western nations against Russia.


