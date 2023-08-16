Latest

Canada to Sign Security Agreement with Ukraine Soon – Canadian Ambassador
Zelensky
Jan. 16, 16:59
Canada to Sign Security Agreement with Ukraine Soon – Canadian Ambassador
The signing of last week’s bilateral security cooperation agreement between Ukraine and UK has encouraged other G-7 countries to step forward, Canada being the latest.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
Moldova’s President Shuts Down Russia’s Maria Zakharova in Row Over Expelled Diplomats
Russia
Aug. 16, 2023
Moldova’s President Shuts Down Russia’s Maria Zakharova in Row Over Expelled Diplomats
On Aug. 14, 45 Russian diplomats were expelled from Chisinau for “activities incompatible with their diplomatic status,”- i.e. spying.
By Kyiv Post
Two Kharkiv Region Mayors Suspected of Helping Invading Russians
Security
Feb. 28, 2022
Two Kharkiv Region Mayors Suspected of Helping Invading Russians
The mayors of two towns in Kharkiv Region are suspected of treason for offering assistance and cooperating with invading Russian forces. Ukraine’s domestic intelligence agency, the Security Service of
By Mark Raczkiewycz
Day Five Situation On The Ground: Russia’s War On Ukraine
Security
Feb. 28, 2022
Day Five Situation On The Ground: Russia’s War On Ukraine
On the fifth day of fighting in Ukraine, defending forces claim that the Russian onslaught has slowed but is still aiming for Kyiv, while Russia reports progress in the south. Here is a summary of the
By AFP
Belarus Independence ‘Under Threat’ By Russian Troops: Opposition
Security
Feb. 23, 2022
Belarus Independence ‘Under Threat’ By Russian Troops: Opposition
The presence of tens of thousands of Russian troops inside Belarus, which the West fears could be used to invade Ukraine, represents a threat to Belarusian independence, the country’s exiled oppositio
By AFP
President Zelensky Calling Up Military Reservists
Security
Feb. 22, 2022
President Zelensky Calling Up Military Reservists
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is calling up reservists for a special period, but ruled out general mobilisation. He says he is still pursuing diplomatic ways out of the crisis, bu
By Kyiv Post
Tech Team Launches System to Eye Russian Army’s Moves Near Ukraine
Security
Feb. 22, 2022
Tech Team Launches System to Eye Russian Army’s Moves Near Ukraine
A group of Ukrainian information technology specialists has launched an interactive system to automatically monitor the movement and presence of Russian military formations in and around Ukraine’s sta
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian President: Full-Scale Attack by Russia Would Mean Martial Law
Security
Feb. 22, 2022
Ukrainian President: Full-Scale Attack by Russia Would Mean Martial Law
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that martial law would be introduced in Ukraine in the event of a full-scale advance on the country by the Russian military. “We believe that there won’
By Kyiv Post
Russian Soldiers Mothers Group: Troops Abandoned In Awful Conditions
Security
Feb. 21, 2022
Russian Soldiers Mothers Group: Troops Abandoned In Awful Conditions
The Russian Committee of Soldiers Mothers has reported on the poor conditions in which over 100 young Russian soldiers are currently living in. It says that the soldiers have been there almost a week.
By Kyiv Post
Breaking: Russian Puppet ‘Leaders’ in Eastern Ukraine Announce ‘General Mobilization’ BREAKING
Security
Feb. 19, 2022
Breaking: Russian Puppet ‘Leaders’ in Eastern Ukraine Announce ‘General Mobilization’
The leaders of the Russian-occupied enclaves in eastern Ukraine – the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk “People’s Republics” (DPR and LPR) – declared on Saturday, Feb. 19, general mobilizations in t
By Kyiv Post
Italy’s Di Maio Held Kyiv Talks Ahead of Moscow Visit
EU
Feb. 16, 2022
Italy’s Di Maio Held Kyiv Talks Ahead of Moscow Visit
Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio visited Kyiv on Feb. 15 to hold talks with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba ahead of planned talks in Moscow with Sergey Lavrov on Feb. 16.  Di Mai
By Claudia Palazzo