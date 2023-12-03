Latest

'Worst Nightmare for Volunteers is Being Too Late' - Zgraya.UA Organization Highlights Fundraising Struggles
War in Ukraine
Jan. 21, 14:33
Speaking to Kyiv Post, volunteers put it straight that fundraising has become a real struggle as the war rages on for almost two years. People living far from the frontline seem relaxed and distanced.
By Kyiv Post
Now Is The Time For VCs To Invest In Ukraine – Here’s Why
Ukraine
Jan. 10, 18:00
The huge investment opportunities and business potential in Ukraine right now are being missed by those best positioned to make the most of them.
By Kyiv Post
Opera Defying the Russian Invasion
Music
Dec. 3, 2023
An Italian music and ballet producer living in Kryvyi Rih has found fertile artistic ground and fulfillment in various Ukrainian cities, notwithstanding the war.
By Ugo Poletti
German'y Task to Protect Democracy - Interview with German Politician of Jewish-Ukrainian Origin editor`s choice
Germany
Nov. 26, 2023
Born in Ukraine, Marina Weisband emigrated to Germany as a child and is now active in German politics. Kyiv Post spoke to her about Russia's war against Ukraine and how Germany should react.
By Rogier Ormeling
Taira: Ukraine’s Wonderous Warrior in Australia EXCLUSIVE
Interview
Nov. 25, 2023
Psychologist, medic, martial artist, Mariupol defender, and former POW, Taira is a true Wonder Woman. She speaks to Kyiv Post about survival and strength in the face of Russian aggression and torture.
By Pete Shmigel
Charles Cockell: War, Science, Space Exploration and Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oct. 29, 2023
Edinburgh Professor of Astrobiology, Charles Cockell reflects on science, space exploitation and liberty in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Poland’s Key Role as Ukraine’s Biggest Trade Partner – Exclusive Interview EXCLUSIVE
Poland
Oct. 15, 2023
The Polish government's plenipotentiary office for Polish-Ukrainian development seeks to ramp-up bilateral trade. Not easy in the middle of a war. The impressive part? It is succeeding.
By Jason Jay Smart
Rotary Club ‘Creates Hope’ in Ukraine
Ukraine
Sep. 23, 2023
The Governor of Ukraine’s Rotary District, Myron Uhryn, has been active in charitable activities to ease the pain of war since 2014. He tells Kyiv Post how the Rotary clubs in Ukraine have helped.
By Ugo Poletti
The Hard Truth: What NATO Had Really Promised Moscow About Expansion After the USSR Collapsed
War in Ukraine
May. 11, 2023
Gary Tabach, NATO Representative in Moscow, explains why Russia is repeating the lie: in the post-Soviet period, there was never an agreement on NATO non-expansion.
By Jason Jay Smart
Money for Restoration, Not Politicians’ Pockets
Interview
Apr. 17, 2023
Economist Yaroslav Zhelezniak discussed results of Roundtable meeting with the World Bank and IMF – and how to fight corruption during economic recovery.
By Anna Neplii
'The Germans Will Hand Aircraft Over to Ukraine' – Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to the Head of the President’s Office EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Jan. 31, 2023
Podolyak believes that Ukraine will receive all the weapons needed for a counteroffensive, including aircraft.
By Maryna Shashkova
A Ukrainian Soldier on Why Russian Attack From Belarus Has ‘No Chance’ of Success EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 2023
Ukrainian soldier on harrowing experiences fighting in the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
By Aleksandra Klitina
Recognizing LGBT+ Rights in Ukraine – Lessons from Iceland EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Jan. 2, 2023
Although recognition of LGBT+ rights has progressed in Ukraine in recent years, significant challenges still remain.
By Aleksandra Klitina
In Year-End Interview Olena Zelenska Talks About Her Work During The War
Ukraine
Jan. 1, 2023
Zelenska said that Ukraine, its citizens and culture should now be heard in a loud voice.
By Kyiv Post
American Economist on Why This War Might Be Straw that Breaks Russia’s Empire Dreams EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2022
Taking a hard look at the realities of Ukraine and Russia since independence, Alexeev sees reason for Ukraine to ‘keep the faith,’ and for Russia to be concerned.
By Jason Jay Smart
“Our Nation Wants to Choose its Own Future” – People’s Deputy Sviatoslav Yurash EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2022
Ukrainian politician Sviatoslav Yurash speaks exclusively to Kyiv Post about the ongoing war and helping supply those in need on the front lines.
By Jay Beecher