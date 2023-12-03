Latest
War in Ukraine
Jan. 21, 14:33
'Worst Nightmare for Volunteers is Being Too Late' - Zgraya.UA Organization Highlights Fundraising Struggles
Speaking to Kyiv Post, volunteers put it straight that fundraising has become a real struggle as the war rages on for almost two years. People living far from the frontline seem relaxed and distanced.
Ukraine
Jan. 10, 18:00
The huge investment opportunities and business potential in Ukraine right now are being missed by those best positioned to make the most of them.
Music
Dec. 3, 2023
An Italian music and ballet producer living in Kryvyi Rih has found fertile artistic ground and fulfillment in various Ukrainian cities, notwithstanding the war.
Germany
Nov. 26, 2023
Born in Ukraine, Marina Weisband emigrated to Germany as a child and is now active in German politics. Kyiv Post spoke to her about Russia's war against Ukraine and how Germany should react.
Interview
Nov. 25, 2023
Psychologist, medic, martial artist, Mariupol defender, and former POW, Taira is a true Wonder Woman. She speaks to Kyiv Post about survival and strength in the face of Russian aggression and torture.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 29, 2023
Edinburgh Professor of Astrobiology, Charles Cockell reflects on science, space exploitation and liberty in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Poland
Oct. 15, 2023
The Polish government's plenipotentiary office for Polish-Ukrainian development seeks to ramp-up bilateral trade. Not easy in the middle of a war. The impressive part? It is succeeding.
Ukraine
Sep. 23, 2023
The Governor of Ukraine’s Rotary District, Myron Uhryn, has been active in charitable activities to ease the pain of war since 2014. He tells Kyiv Post how the Rotary clubs in Ukraine have helped.
War in Ukraine
May. 11, 2023
Gary Tabach, NATO Representative in Moscow, explains why Russia is repeating the lie: in the post-Soviet period, there was never an agreement on NATO non-expansion.
Interview
Apr. 17, 2023
Economist Yaroslav Zhelezniak discussed results of Roundtable meeting with the World Bank and IMF – and how to fight corruption during economic recovery.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 31, 2023
'The Germans Will Hand Aircraft Over to Ukraine' – Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to the Head of the President’s Office
Podolyak believes that Ukraine will receive all the weapons needed for a counteroffensive, including aircraft.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 2023
Ukrainian soldier on harrowing experiences fighting in the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine
Jan. 2, 2023
Although recognition of LGBT+ rights has progressed in Ukraine in recent years, significant challenges still remain.
Ukraine
Jan. 1, 2023
Zelenska said that Ukraine, its citizens and culture should now be heard in a loud voice.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2022
Taking a hard look at the realities of Ukraine and Russia since independence, Alexeev sees reason for Ukraine to ‘keep the faith,’ and for Russia to be concerned.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2022
Ukrainian politician Sviatoslav Yurash speaks exclusively to Kyiv Post about the ongoing war and helping supply those in need on the front lines.