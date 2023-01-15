The Ukrainian parliament has launched an inquiry into the deals of a few hundred allegedly fraudulent grain traders, said to be exploiting a scheme for tax evasion and money laundering. On Dec. 10, the temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada questioned the head of Ukrainian customs and the acting head of its Odesa branch. Kyiv Post interviewed several participants from that meeting as well as the operators of the grain market and discovered a Russian connection, including a link to an infamous “grey zone” in the Russian-occupied Donbas in eastern Ukraine. could be interesting for you: Access the most up-to-date war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s daily news items today.

Tax avoidance schemes "The scheme is stupid and simple, let me draw it for you," says lawmaker and commission member Yaroslav Zhelezniak, unlocking his tablet. According to Zhelezniak, the commission recently discovered a massive case of alleged fraud and money laundering on the grain market. Numerous shell companies were understood to be taking part in tax avoidance schemes and changing records in their books, thus hiding revenues from the tax office and disappearing from its radar. "They changed the names of the companies that sold the grain while the cargo was already in the open sea," Zhelezniak told Kyiv Post. "The income in hard currency was not getting back to the country." According to him, 3,000 companies submitted their customs declarations; among them were hundreds of suspicious entities. At least half of the suspicious companies, according to the lawmaker, "sailed away with the grain." Customs officials did not properly address the inquiry of the Economic Security Bureau (ESBU) to undertake checks on the suspicious companies. "Of all 510 suspects, only 118 were questioned by customs. It's money laundering where the customs officers are the accomplices," claims Zhelezniak. In early January, during a surprise raid, 30 warrants for searches in the Odesa customs office were issued by the ESBU and the Security Agency of Ukraine (SBU). The searches took place in the offices of Ukrainian Customs, including its Odesa branch, at the customs posts of three main regional seaports and several customs officers' private apartments. "It was mainly an operation conducted by the ESBU and its chief, Vadym Melnyk. The boys from the [SBU] were mainly doing minor administrative jobs," — a senior officer of the SBU, who was not authorized to talk to the press, told Kyiv Post. One of those questioned by the parliamentary commission was a top officer of Ukrainian customs in Odesa — Mykhailo Myroshnichenko.

Customs officer with a reputation “I don’t think the dude is afraid of anything, Zhelezniak says. “It looked like: ‘Well, we’re customs. We can do whatever we want,’” he adds. “This is what the investigators from the ESBU told me: ‘All our contacts on the professional level within the customs office are simply telling us to go to hell.’” Odesa's Myroshnichenko had been questioned previously. In November 2020, his house was searched by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on suspicion of smuggling. At the same time, the SBI searched the home of the director of the anti-smuggling department of the SBU, and former adviser to the head of the State Fiscal Service. According to Suspilne media, in 2016, the public organization Anti-Corruption Forum of Lviv Region sent a statement to the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) claiming that the property status of Miroshnichenko had not increased in alignment with declared earnings. Miroshnichenko was the deputy chief of Lviv Customs at the time. He was not available for comment in time for this publication. “He is on vacation,” an officer at Odesa customs told Kyiv Post. “He will be back at work on Monday.”

