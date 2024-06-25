Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

While searching Tyshchenko's home, the lawmaker reportedly broke his phone to prevent investigators from seizing it as evidence.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) stated that it searched Ukrainian lawmaker Mykola Tyshchenko's Kyiv region home Tuesday, June 25 on suspicion that he was involved in the abduction and assault of a veteran.

According to Slidstvo.info investigative website, the head of the SBU Cyber Security Department, Ilya Vityuk, filmed Berkut shooting protesters on the Maidan in 2014.

Whatever the case, the DBR alleges that the individuals, acting on Tyshchenko’s orders, abducted and assaulted the veteran – for unknown reasons.

It’s unclear whether the assailants are law enforcement, paid thugs, or some mix.

According to the DBR, the incident occurred on June 20 in Dnipro – a city that’s gained something of a reputation in Ukraine for organized crime.

Suddenly a group of men dressed up in military uniforms and wearing balaclavas attack Pavlov in broad daylight, forcing him to the ground and go through his things.

The search was in connection with a video widely circulated on social media that reportedly shows Dmytro “Son” Pavlov, a former member of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine’s ( HUR ) Kraken special unit walking, alongside his wife, with child in baby stroller, down Cologne Boulevard in Dnipro on June 20.

Tyshchenko denied his involvement in the corruption case, claiming the accusations against him were part of “a revenge plot and misinformation campaign originating from Dnipro.”

As reported by The New Voice of Ukraine (NV) Tyshchenko disparaged the victim of the assault.

“He is the head of security at a bot farm, which has 120 call centers in Ukraine. He and his associates approached the site of an investigation and provoked a police officer,” Tyshchenko claimed, adding that he doesn’t have a personal security team.

Tyshchenko has been formally notified of his suspicion under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to the illegal deprivation of liberty.

If convicted, he could face a prison sentence ranging from five to ten years. As a preventive measure, the General Prosecutor's Office placed Tyshchenko under 24-hour house arrest.

Tyshchenko was once close to Andriy Yermak, the Chief of the President's Office.

As reported by Nikvesti, Yermak confirmed that he’s known Tyshchenko for many years and that he even baptized his son.

“It was many years ago. For a long time now, I no longer accept his actions and do not understand them. Therefore, I do not maintain any relationship with him. Everyone should bear responsibility for their inadequate actions, regardless of position or surname, I advise you to remember this. This behavior of Tyshchenko is incompatible with the status of a people's deputy,” he said.

Tyshchenko is no stranger to controversy. At the beginning of 2023, he was expelled from the ruling Servant of the People party after posting a video of himself swimming in the azure, tropical seas of Thailand during what was purportedly a work trip.

Despite the established ban on the operation of restaurants during the lockdown, Tyshchenko's restaurants never stopped operating. He also used to hold secret parties involving his close friends, businessmen, oligarchs, and Ukrainian lawmakers.