The Kremlin has been forced to deny claims by pro-Moscow bloggers and the head of the Wagner mercenary group, that Ukrainian troops had made a breakthrough in the flashpoint city of Bakhmut.

What has Russia said?

In short, Russia claims that everything is great and going according to plan for the Kremlin.

In a Telegram post late on Thursday evening, the Russian Ministry of Defense said: "Statements, circulated by individual Telegram channels about 'defense breakthroughs' that took place in different areas along the line of military contact, do not correspond to reality.

“The overall situation in the area of the special military operation is under control.”

Russia elaborated on Friday, claiming: "In the tactical direction of Soledar, the enemy yesterday carried out offensive operations along the entire line of contact, which is more than 95 kilometres long, adding that Ukraine had deployed "more than 1,000 military personnel and up to 40 tanks."

"All the attacks of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled."

Is it under control?

Not in the slightest. As Kyiv Post reported on Wednesday, a fierce Ukrainian counterattack in the Bakhmut sector destroyed Russian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, killing as many as 500 soldiers from the Wagner mercenary group, in the worst tactical defeat suffered by the Kremlin’s forces in months.

In fierce, close-in fighting, soldiers from Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade, backed by T-64 tanks and M-113 armored personnel carriers, wiped out a chain of Russian defensive positions to the southwest of Bakhmut, advancing Ukrainian-controlled territory to the key Bakhmutovka River.

Both the Wagner group’s commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and Ukrainian military sources claimed Kyiv’s forces had advanced 2.6 kilometers along a 3-kilometer front line in the area, though western analysts were more reserved in their assessments.

Ukraine said on Friday that its forces had recaptured chunks of territory around Bakhmut.

"The enemy has suffered great losses of manpower. Our defence forces advanced two kilometres (around one mile) near Bakhmut. We did not lose a single position in Bakhmut this week," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said in a statement on social media.

Prigozhin has also claimed that a regular Russian army infantry unit holding sites in the area abandoned its position, thereby allowing attacking Ukrainian units to outflank his own forces.