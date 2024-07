In the new episode of Talking Substance, host Alina Hrytsenko discusses the future of Ukraine with Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko. Together, they delve into the pivotal outcomes of the recent NATO summit, the potential repercussions of the upcoming US elections, and the strategic approaches necessary for Ukraine to secure victory in the ongoing war. Join us for a profound and insightful conversation that navigates the complexities and aspirations shaping Ukraine's path forward.