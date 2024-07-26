- Russian Navy Day is an annual display of Russian maritime power intended to celebrate the Russian Federation Navy. Although popular in the 1970s, the event was canceled in 1980 until 2017, when Russian President Vladimir Putin reinstated the event as a public holiday.
- Although celebrations take place all over Russia, the main event takes place in St. Petersburg with Russian vessels parading along the Neva River to Kronstadt Naval Base. This year however, reporting indicates that the Kronstadt element of the parade, which should be taking place on 28 July 2024, has been cancelled citing security concerns.
- This is not the first time that events have been canceled since Russia invaded Ukraine. However, it is the most high profile event to be cancelled and highlights a growing trend that Russia is unable to guarantee the protection of its forces.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 26 July 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 26, 2024
