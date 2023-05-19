Featured
EXPLAINED: Ukraine ‘Seizes Tactical Advantage’ in Bakhmut, Wagner Chief Begs for Support War in Ukraine
May. 19, 2023
EXPLAINED: Ukraine ‘Seizes Tactical Advantage’ in Bakhmut, Wagner Chief Begs for Support
Ukrainian units including the 3rd Separate Assault Infantry Brigade have made ‘significant gains’ in recent days, while Yevgeny Prigozhin has once again accused Russian forces of retreating.
By Chris York
Bakhmut Rising EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
May. 15, 2023
OPINION: Bakhmut Rising
Is the ongoing battle for Bakhmut, to quote Churchill, the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning?
By Jonathan Sweet

‘Another Clumsy Russian Manipulation’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 19
War in Ukraine
Jan. 19, 03:37
‘Another Clumsy Russian Manipulation’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 19
Kremlin claims advance northeast of Bakhmut; Partners promise 1M artillery shells in 2024; No attack on French soldiers, Paris says; Moscow also makes marginal advances around Avdiivka
By John Moretti
‘Western Support Can Keep Putin’s Maximalist Objectives Unattainable’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 22
Europe
Dec. 22, 2023
‘Western Support Can Keep Putin’s Maximalist Objectives Unattainable’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 22
Explosions reported by Crimean bridge; Riga has had enough of kidnapped Ukrainian kids, while Putin says he wants to support them; Kyiv’s troops repel over 30 Dnipro left bank attacks
By John Moretti
‘Time Is Not on Our Side’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 21
War in Ukraine
Dec. 21, 2023
‘Time Is Not on Our Side’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 21
US worries Russia to step up attacks as ground freezes; Oil price cap proves effective; Kremlin again turns down negotiations; Ukraine claims 25,000 kills in two months near Avdiivka
By John Moretti
Kremlin Claims Capture of Village on Outskirts of Bakhmut
Bakhmut
Nov. 29, 2023
Kremlin Claims Capture of Village on Outskirts of Bakhmut
Bakhmut was the scene of fierce fighting for months in the first half of 2023, and massive losses to both sides – since then the front in this sector had been relatively quiet.
By Kyiv Post
‘They’re Just Meat’ – Kremlin Regulations Confirm Storm Z Units Are Just Cannon Fodder
ISW
Nov. 2, 2023
‘They’re Just Meat’ – Kremlin Regulations Confirm Storm Z Units Are Just Cannon Fodder
The once elite “Z Assault Companies” are now made up of members of the “special contingent,” the Kremlin’s euphemism used to denote convicts, or those being punished for ill-discipline.
By Kyiv Post
'The Medic is the First Target' – The Harrowing Work of a Bakhmut Sector Stabilisation Point
Ukraine
Oct. 15, 2023
'The Medic is the First Target' – The Harrowing Work of a Bakhmut Sector Stabilisation Point
Kyiv Post visited the stabilization point of brigades that liberated Andriivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk Region. There, as elsewhere, combat medics can be prime targets.
By Anna Neplii
Russia Reports Heavy Shelling of Bakhmut, Says Situation is ‘Hot’
Bakhmut
Sep. 22, 2023
Russia Reports Heavy Shelling of Bakhmut, Says Situation is ‘Hot’
President Zelensky has just vowed to liberate Bakhmut along with two other cities which he didn’t name, saying Ukraine has a “very, very comprehensive plan.”
By Kyiv Post
‘We Are Coming at Them With Shovels’ – Russian Soldier Describes Dire Situation in Andriivka
War in Ukraine
Sep. 19, 2023
‘We Are Coming at Them With Shovels’ – Russian Soldier Describes Dire Situation in Andriivka
"There's no retreat because there are people behind us who won't spare us either,” the Russian soldier said in a stark account of the front lines.
By Kyiv Post
Even Kremlin Propagandists Are Painting a Grim Picture in Bakhmut for Russia
War in Ukraine
Sep. 19, 2023
Even Kremlin Propagandists Are Painting a Grim Picture in Bakhmut for Russia
“The advantage in artillery, observation and adjustment from the air is decisive for them,” a Russian soldier fighting near the village of Klishchiivka has said.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Sept 18 (N. America Edition): ‘Russia’s Bakhmut Defense Line Breached’
War in Ukraine
Sep. 18, 2023
Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Sept 18 (N. America Edition): ‘Russia’s Bakhmut Defense Line Breached’
Ukraine breaches Russian defense line near Bakhmut; more gains reported in south; incredible partisan operations; Russia’s increasingly dire tank situation.
By Kyiv Post
'Cleared of Russians' – Ukraine Announces Liberation of Klishchiivka
War in Ukraine
Sep. 18, 2023
'Cleared of Russians' – Ukraine Announces Liberation of Klishchiivka
“Klishchiivka was cleared of Russians” setting up staging ground for further counteroffensive actions in the area around Bakhmut as the counteroffensive grinds on.
By Kyiv Post
Who Controls Andriivka? Russia Denies Ukraine’s Claims of Liberation, Evidence Suggests Otherwise
War in Ukraine
Sep. 17, 2023
Who Controls Andriivka? Russia Denies Ukraine’s Claims of Liberation, Evidence Suggests Otherwise
The now completely destroyed village is subject to competing claims from Kyiv and Moscow, but the available evidence suggests its Ukraine’s troops who have the upper hand.
By Chris York
Incredible Headcam Footage Shows Ukrainian Assault on Destroyed Andriivka
War in Ukraine
Sep. 16, 2023
Incredible Headcam Footage Shows Ukrainian Assault on Destroyed Andriivka
Dodging mortars and heavy gunfire, two members of Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade can be seen advancing on Russian positions in a post-apocalyptic landscape.
By Kyiv Post
Victory in Andriivka, Possible Capture of Klishchiivka – Ukraine’s Local Success in Bakhmut Sector
Bakhmut
Sep. 15, 2023
Victory in Andriivka, Possible Capture of Klishchiivka – Ukraine’s Local Success in Bakhmut Sector
Ukraine’s “crawling offensive” was confirmed to have taken more ground to the south of Bakhmut, as new reports came in about a defeated Russian brigade and a key village captured.
By Stefan Korshak
Confusion Over ‘Liberation’ of Andriivka as Army Calls Kyiv’s Announcement ‘Premature’
War in Ukraine
Sep. 14, 2023
Confusion Over ‘Liberation’ of Andriivka as Army Calls Kyiv’s Announcement ‘Premature’
A joyous announcement was quickly quashed by those fighting on the ground. Kyiv blamed a “communication breakdown between several sources of information.”
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky Visits Front Near Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine
Zelensky
Sep. 5, 2023
Zelensky Visits Front Near Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine
Bakhmut, an industrial town that was once home to some 70,000 people, was captured by Russian forces this summer after months of brutal fighting.
By AFP