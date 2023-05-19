War in Ukraine
May. 19, 2023
Ukrainian units including the 3rd Separate Assault Infantry Brigade have made ‘significant gains’ in recent days, while Yevgeny Prigozhin has once again accused Russian forces of retreating.
May. 15, 2023
Is the ongoing battle for Bakhmut, to quote Churchill, the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning?
Jan. 19, 03:37
Kremlin claims advance northeast of Bakhmut; Partners promise 1M artillery shells in 2024; No attack on French soldiers, Paris says; Moscow also makes marginal advances around Avdiivka
Dec. 22, 2023
‘Western Support Can Keep Putin’s Maximalist Objectives Unattainable’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 22
Explosions reported by Crimean bridge; Riga has had enough of kidnapped Ukrainian kids, while Putin says he wants to support them; Kyiv’s troops repel over 30 Dnipro left bank attacks
Dec. 21, 2023
US worries Russia to step up attacks as ground freezes; Oil price cap proves effective; Kremlin again turns down negotiations; Ukraine claims 25,000 kills in two months near Avdiivka
Nov. 29, 2023
Bakhmut was the scene of fierce fighting for months in the first half of 2023, and massive losses to both sides – since then the front in this sector had been relatively quiet.
Nov. 2, 2023
The once elite “Z Assault Companies” are now made up of members of the “special contingent,” the Kremlin’s euphemism used to denote convicts, or those being punished for ill-discipline.
Oct. 15, 2023
Kyiv Post visited the stabilization point of brigades that liberated Andriivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk Region. There, as elsewhere, combat medics can be prime targets.
Sep. 22, 2023
President Zelensky has just vowed to liberate Bakhmut along with two other cities which he didn’t name, saying Ukraine has a “very, very comprehensive plan.”
Sep. 19, 2023
"There's no retreat because there are people behind us who won't spare us either,” the Russian soldier said in a stark account of the front lines.
Sep. 19, 2023
“The advantage in artillery, observation and adjustment from the air is decisive for them,” a Russian soldier fighting near the village of Klishchiivka has said.
Sep. 18, 2023
Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Sept 18 (N. America Edition): ‘Russia’s Bakhmut Defense Line Breached’
Ukraine breaches Russian defense line near Bakhmut; more gains reported in south; incredible partisan operations; Russia’s increasingly dire tank situation.
Sep. 18, 2023
“Klishchiivka was cleared of Russians” setting up staging ground for further counteroffensive actions in the area around Bakhmut as the counteroffensive grinds on.
Sep. 17, 2023
The now completely destroyed village is subject to competing claims from Kyiv and Moscow, but the available evidence suggests its Ukraine’s troops who have the upper hand.
Sep. 16, 2023
Dodging mortars and heavy gunfire, two members of Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade can be seen advancing on Russian positions in a post-apocalyptic landscape.
Sep. 15, 2023
Ukraine’s “crawling offensive” was confirmed to have taken more ground to the south of Bakhmut, as new reports came in about a defeated Russian brigade and a key village captured.
Sep. 14, 2023
A joyous announcement was quickly quashed by those fighting on the ground. Kyiv blamed a “communication breakdown between several sources of information.”
Sep. 5, 2023
Bakhmut, an industrial town that was once home to some 70,000 people, was captured by Russian forces this summer after months of brutal fighting.