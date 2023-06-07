Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, June 6, after what it regarded was a Russian attack on the Kakhovka dam and also demanded increased sanctions against Moscow’s missile and nuclear industry.

The Foreign Ministry statement said: “We call on the international community to resolutely condemn the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP [Hydroelectric Power Plant],” and also insisted a meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

could be interesting for you: Find the newest Ukraine news pieces that came out today.

Most of the 17 nations’ representatives who attended the meeting shared the views expressed by Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief, that the collapse of the Kakhovka dam could prove to be the “most significant incident of damage to civilian infrastructure” since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The damage caused by the dam’s destruction means that life will become intolerably harder for those already suffering from the conflict,” Griffiths said. “The consequences of not being able to deliver assistance to the millions of people affected by the flooding in these areas are potentially catastrophic.”

In spite of the handwringing by the delegates, only four of them were ready to accuse either side of responsibility. Ukraine, Poland and Latvia pointed the finger at Moscow for “yet another outrageous act of Russian barbarity.”

Similar topics of Interest Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West Victory in Ukraine is crucial to preventing Russia from regrouping and enlarging its brutal expansionist policy. The West just needs to deliver the blows needed and extract the thorn from its side.

The fourth, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, tried to blame Ukraine, without providing any evidence. He accused Kyiv of destroying the dam to create “favorable opportunities” for it to regroup its military before it launched its counteroffensive.

“The deliberate sabotage undertaken by Kyiv against a critical infrastructure facility is extremely dangerous and can essentially be classified as a war crime or an act of terrorism,” Nebenzya told the council.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsya, unequivocally accused Russia of carrying out the “terrorist act against critical Ukrainian infrastructure.”

An exasperated Kyslytsya said that Moscow, as usual, was trying to blame the victim for its own crimes. He reminded the UNSC that Russia had been in control of the dam for more than a year. He categorized Nebenzya as “floundering again in the mud of lies.” He went on to say: “It is physically impossible to blow it up somehow from the outside by shelling – it was mined by the Russian occupiers, and they blew it up.”

Neither the French, US nor British representatives, normally Ukraine’s staunchest supporters at the UN, were prepared to directly accuse Russia of being responsible, but called for an investigation while insisting that their support for Ukraine was unwavering.

Deputy US Ambassador, Robert Wood, stated that during the meeting that the US was “not certain” who is to blame for the collapse, but wanted to make it absolutely clear: “It was Russia that started this war. It was Russia that occupied this area of Ukraine. And it was Russian forces that took over the dam illegally last year and have been occupying ever since.”

Wood did go a little further in comments after leaving the UNSC chamber, saying: “We’re not certain at all, we hope to have more information in the coming days.

“But, I mean, come on… why would Ukraine do this to its own territory and people, flood its land, force tens of thousands of people to leave their homes – it doesn’t make sense.”