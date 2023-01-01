Latest

Israel Must Prevent Genocidal Acts in Gaza: UN court
UN
Jan. 26, 16:05
South Africa accused Israel of "genocidal" acts that were intended to cause the "destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."
By AFP
Russia, Ukraine Trade Plane Crash Blame at UN Security Council
UN
Jan. 26, 03:09
Ukraine says it could be "the first case of Russia using a human shield in the air to cover the transportation of missiles for their further use against peaceful Ukrainian cities."
By AFP
Sergiy Kyslytsya Statement on Russia at UN Security Council Meeting
UN
Jan. 23, 10:29
"While Ukraine is trying to defend its civilian population, the Russian Federation is killing the Ukrainian people with arms procured from other countries."
By Kyiv Post
UN Panel to Grill Russia on Fate of Ukrainian Children
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 12:52
UN body in Geneva to focus on fate of Ukrainian children abducted by Russian invaders.
By AFP
UN Wants $4.2bn for Ukraine Aid in 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 15, 10:37
In its global humanitarian appeals this year, the UN has tried to rein in its objectives, seeking to prioritise those in need with smaller appeals – in the hope that they will be more reliably funded.
By AFP
UN Seeks $3 Billion for Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine in 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 14:31
The UN representative says the level of international support for Ukraine has been remarkable considering the complex situation in the world.
By Kyiv Post
UN to Launch New 2024 Appeal for Ukraine Humanitarian Needs
UN
Jan. 9, 12:31
More than 14.6 million people inside Ukraine – roughly 40 per cent of the population – will need humanitarian assistance in 2024 and the humanitarian situation could further deteriorate this year.
By Kyiv Post
UN Complaint Filed Over 2020 Ukrainian International Airlines Flight Downed by Iran
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 09:15
All 176 people aboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight – mostly Canadians and Iranians – were killed when the Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on January 8, 2020. 
By AFP
Israel Faces Gaza 'Genocide' Case at Top UN Court
UN
Jan. 9, 08:22
Johann Soufi, a lawyer and international justice expert, said there would be an "extremely significant symbolic impact" if the court ruled against Israel.
By AFP
UN Access at Ukraine Nuclear Plant Curbed for 'Safety': Russia
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 11:49
Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been on the ground monitoring the plant since September 2022, six months after it was captured by Moscow's forces.
By AFP
Western Media Swallows Kremlin Narrative About Kyiv’s Attacks on Belgorod
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 11:04
A number of Western media outlets are reporting what Moscow wants the world to believe happened in Belgorod over the holiday period, painting a picture that Ukraine has stooped to their level.
By Christopher Stewart
N. Korea Supplied Russia with Missiles for Ukraine Attacks: US
War in Ukraine
Jan. 4, 21:15
Moscow's forces fired multiple North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine as part of a mass aerial attack on Jan. 2, White House spokesperson John Kirby said.
By AFP
UN Urges Immediate Russia-Ukraine De-Escalation
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 08:45
Deadly strikes hit residential buildings in Ukraine and a Russian border region on Tuesday as waves of aerial attacks also prompted Kyiv to urge speedier Western weapons shipments.
By AFP
Russia Smacked Down During UN Security Council on ‘Ukrainian Terrorist Attack’
War in Ukraine
Dec. 31, 2023
At one point, Russia’s representative tried waving around a QR code he said linked to a video of the aftermath, saying other countries had an “opportunity to do their duty.”
By Kyiv Post
Russian Strikes on Ukraine ‘Appalling Assaults” – Senior UN Official
War in Ukraine
Dec. 30, 2023
The UN Security Council convened to discuss the massive air attack on Ukraine. In the face of sharp rebukes, Russia tried to blame Ukrainian air defense for the deaths.
By AFP
UN Rights Chief Urges Russia to Halt Ukraine Attacks
War in Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
The attacks hit a wide range of civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, a maternity hospital, schools, parks, a metro station, and a shopping mall, as well as energy infrastructure
By AFP