Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed setting up an international commission to investigate the destruction of Ukraine's Kakhovka dam in calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, his office said Wednesday, June 7.

Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for the breaching of the hydroelectric dam, which was ripped open early Tuesday by a reported blast.

Erdogan said "a commission could be established with the participation of experts from the warring parties, the United Nations and the international community, including Turkey, for a detailed investigation into the explosion," his office said after the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Erdogan made the same proposal during a separate call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that Turkey was ready to do its part.

He told Putin "it is important to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the explosion at the Kakhovka dam in a way that leaves no room for suspicion."

The dam sits on the Dnipro River, which feeds a reservoir providing cooling water for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe's largest, some 150 kilometres (90 miles) upstream.

The destruction of the dam has forced thousands of civilians to flee as huge areas downstream have been flooded, raising fears of an ecological disaster.

NATO member Turkey has good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv.

AFP
Theo
Theo 6 months ago


I see the need for an investigation into this

Robert Hyzer
Robert Hyzer 6 months ago


What is this a trial or an exercise is creating a ceasefire?Commission’s investigation is moonlighting by Turkey’s President, in my opinion and view.
The Facts can only be discovered after the conflict, maybe years after, if then. Solve the conflict, resolve the current known issues, then have your trials.

Freddie
Freddie 6 months ago


The dam was under Russia control so start there also it makes no sense for Ukraine to do this it's like stabing your self

